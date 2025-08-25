Football

Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Callum Hudson-Odoi On Target As The Reds Deny Eagles Victory

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s second-half strike earned Nottingham Forest a point after Ismaila Sarr’s opener in a tense 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park. The contest unfolded against a backdrop of boardroom unrest, with Palace fans voicing anger at UEFA and Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis over the club’s role in their European demotion despite FA Cup success. On the pitch, Palace lacked fluency following the departure of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, while Forest were not helped by ongoing friction between manager Nuno Espirito Santo and Marinakis. Sarr punished Morgan Gibbs-White’s error to give the hosts the lead, but a halftime switch saw Dan Ndoye and Hudson-Odoi combine for the equaliser. Forest nearly won it late when Igor Jesus struck the woodwork before VAR waved away penalty appeals for a challenge on Sarr. In the end, both sides had to settle for a point.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Crystal Palace Vs Nottingham Forest_Justin Devenny
English Premier League 2025-26: Crystal Palace Vs Nottingham Forest | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Crystal Palace's Justin Devenny, right, and Nottingham Forest's Ibrahim Sangare battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park, London.

2/4
English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Crystal Palace Vs Nottingham Forest_Morgan Gibbs-White
English Premier League 2025-26: Crystal Palace Vs Nottingham Forest | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, right, and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park, London.

3/4
English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Crystal Palace Vs Nottingham Forest_Morgan Gibbs-White
English Premier League 2025-26: Crystal Palace Vs Nottingham Forest | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, center, and Crystal Palace's Will Hughes battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park, London.

4/4
English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Crystal Palace Vs Nottingham Forest_tifo
English Premier League 2025-26: Crystal Palace Vs Nottingham Forest | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

A tifo held up by Crystal Palace fans including depictions of Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and Morgan Gibbs-White during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park, London.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan Women’s Squad

  2. Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century In Kerala Cricket League Amid Asia Cup Selection Dilemma – Watch

  3. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

  4. Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Flushing Meadows Is My 'Happy Place', Says Raducanu

  2. US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Secures First Win At Flushing Meadows Since 2021 Title

  3. US Open 2025 Wrap: Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton Secure Second Round Progression

  4. US Open 2025: Reigning Champion Aryna Sabalenka Starts Title Defence In Style

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  3. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  4. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  4. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  5. Day In Pics: August 24, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  3. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  4. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

  5. Israel Strikes Energy Hubs In Houthi-Held Sanaa After Rebel Missile Attack

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr