Football

Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Callum Hudson-Odoi On Target As The Reds Deny Eagles Victory

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s second-half strike earned Nottingham Forest a point after Ismaila Sarr’s opener in a tense 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park. The contest unfolded against a backdrop of boardroom unrest, with Palace fans voicing anger at UEFA and Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis over the club’s role in their European demotion despite FA Cup success. On the pitch, Palace lacked fluency following the departure of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, while Forest were not helped by ongoing friction between manager Nuno Espirito Santo and Marinakis. Sarr punished Morgan Gibbs-White’s error to give the hosts the lead, but a halftime switch saw Dan Ndoye and Hudson-Odoi combine for the equaliser. Forest nearly won it late when Igor Jesus struck the woodwork before VAR waved away penalty appeals for a challenge on Sarr. In the end, both sides had to settle for a point.