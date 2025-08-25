Crystal Palace's Justin Devenny, right, and Nottingham Forest's Ibrahim Sangare battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park, London.
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, right, and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park, London.
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, center, and Crystal Palace's Will Hughes battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park, London.
A tifo held up by Crystal Palace fans including depictions of Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and Morgan Gibbs-White during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park, London.