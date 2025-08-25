Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

- The country has launched large-scale emergency measures as Typhoon Kajiki approaches its central coastline
Vietnam has launched large-scale emergency measures as Typhoon Kajiki approaches its central coastline, expected to make landfall by Monday afternoon, HT reported.
Authorities have evacuated more than 300,000 residents from vulnerable areas, with the number projected to rise to half a million. Over 16,500 soldiers and 107,000 paramilitary personnel have been mobilized to assist in evacuation, rescue, and relief operations.
Two major airports—Dong Hoi in Quang Binh Province and Tho Xuan in Thanh Hoa—have been closed to safeguard passengers and infrastructure. Dong Hoi will remain shut from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Tho Xuan will be closed from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday. Dozens of domestic flights have been canceled by major airlines, affecting thousands of travelers.
Schools across the storm-affected provinces have been ordered shut, while fishing vessels have been instructed to remain docked to avoid risks at sea.
Kajiki was located about 110 kilometers off the coast on Monday morning, packing wind gusts of up to 166 kilometers per hour (103 mph). The storm is expected to make landfall between Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces, bringing torrential rainfall, flooding, and possible landslides in the region.
Before heading toward Vietnam, the typhoon lashed China’s Hainan Island, where heavy rains and powerful winds led to business shutdowns, school closures, and disruptions to public transport.
Officials have warned that Kajiki could cause devastation on a scale similar to last year’s Typhoon Yagi, which claimed around 300 lives and caused $3.3 billion in damages.