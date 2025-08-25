Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

Officials have warned that Kajiki could cause devastation on a scale similar to last year’s Typhoon Yagi, which claimed around 300 lives and caused $3.3 billion in damages.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vietnam Typhoon
People wade in a flooded street in Hanoi | Photo: AP/Hau Dinh
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- The country has launched large-scale emergency measures as Typhoon Kajiki approaches its central coastline

- Two major airports—Dong Hoi in Quang Binh Province and Tho Xuan in Thanh Hoa—have been closed

- Schools across the storm-affected provinces have been ordered shut, while fishing vessels have been instructed to remain docked to avoid risks at sea.

Vietnam has launched large-scale emergency measures as Typhoon Kajiki approaches its central coastline, expected to make landfall by Monday afternoon, HT reported.

Authorities have evacuated more than 300,000 residents from vulnerable areas, with the number projected to rise to half a million. Over 16,500 soldiers and 107,000 paramilitary personnel have been mobilized to assist in evacuation, rescue, and relief operations.

Two major airports—Dong Hoi in Quang Binh Province and Tho Xuan in Thanh Hoa—have been closed to safeguard passengers and infrastructure. Dong Hoi will remain shut from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Tho Xuan will be closed from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday. Dozens of domestic flights have been canceled by major airlines, affecting thousands of travelers.

Schools across the storm-affected provinces have been ordered shut, while fishing vessels have been instructed to remain docked to avoid risks at sea.

Kajiki was located about 110 kilometers off the coast on Monday morning, packing wind gusts of up to 166 kilometers per hour (103 mph). The storm is expected to make landfall between Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces, bringing torrential rainfall, flooding, and possible landslides in the region.

Before heading toward Vietnam, the typhoon lashed China’s Hainan Island, where heavy rains and powerful winds led to business shutdowns, school closures, and disruptions to public transport.

Officials have warned that Kajiki could cause devastation on a scale similar to last year’s Typhoon Yagi, which claimed around 300 lives and caused $3.3 billion in damages.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan Women’s Squad

  2. Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century In Kerala Cricket League Amid Asia Cup Selection Dilemma – Watch

  3. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

  4. Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Flushing Meadows Is My 'Happy Place', Says Raducanu

  2. US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Secures First Win At Flushing Meadows Since 2021 Title

  3. US Open 2025 Wrap: Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton Secure Second Round Progression

  4. US Open 2025: Reigning Champion Aryna Sabalenka Starts Title Defence In Style

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  3. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  4. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  4. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  5. Day In Pics: August 24, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  3. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  4. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

  5. Israel Strikes Energy Hubs In Houthi-Held Sanaa After Rebel Missile Attack

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr