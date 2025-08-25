Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

Two major airports—Dong Hoi in Quang Binh Province and Tho Xuan in Thanh Hoa—have been closed to safeguard passengers and infrastructure. Dong Hoi will remain shut from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Tho Xuan will be closed from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday. Dozens of domestic flights have been canceled by major airlines, affecting thousands of travelers.