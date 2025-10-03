Typhoon Bualoi Ravages Vietnam, Death Toll Rises To 51

The storm unleashed heavy rains, floods, and landslides, damaging or submerging over 230,000 homes. Roads, schools, and government buildings have been destroyed, while more than 89,000 hectares of crops have been lost. Photo: X.com

