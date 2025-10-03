Typhoon Bualoi Ravages Vietnam, Death Toll Rises To 51

Typhoon Bualoi has killed 51 people in Vietnam, with 14 still missing and 164 injured.
The storm destroyed or submerged over 230,000 homes, wiped out 89,000 hectares of crops, and caused damage worth nearly USD 603 million.
Authorities are focusing on relief efforts, with the central bank instructing lenders to ease loan burdens for affected businesses.
Vietnam is struggling with the devastation caused by Typhoon Bualoi, which has left 51 people dead, 14 missing, and 164 injured, according to the country’s disaster management authorities.
The storm unleashed heavy rains, floods, and landslides, damaging or submerging over 230,000 homes. Roads, schools, and government buildings have been destroyed, while more than 89,000 hectares of crops have been lost.
Property damage is estimated at nearly 15.9 trillion dong (about USD 603 million). In response, the central bank has directed lenders to provide relief by restructuring or freezing loans for businesses impacted by the disaster.
More than 53,000 people were evacuated to schools and medical centres converted into temporary shelters before Bualoi made landfall in Vietnam, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said.
Four domestic airports, as well as parts of the national highway, were closed on Monday. More than 180 flights were cancelled or delayed, according to airport authorities. Parts of Nghe An and the steel-producing central province of Ha Tinh were without power, and schools were closed in affected regions.
Since making landfall in Vietnam, Bualoi has weakened as it moved across the border into Laos. It came in the wake of Super Typhoon Ragasa, which killed 14 people across northern Philippines. The country is struck by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, routinely affecting disaster-prone areas where millions of people live.