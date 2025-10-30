Record Floods Devastate Central Vietnam, Leaving Dozens Dead And Thousands Homeless

Torrential rains have caused the worst flooding in decades, killing at least nine people, leaving five missing, and submerging over 128,000 homes across Hue, Da Nang, and Quang Nam provinces.
Central Vietnam is reeling from one of its worst floods in decades, as torrential rains have left at least nine people dead and five missing, with water levels in some rivers reaching their highest in more than 60 years. Officials said more than 128,000 homes were submerged, with floodwaters rising up to three metres deep in several districts.
The deluge, triggered by continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days, has paralysed large parts of Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam, and Da Nang provinces. In Hue, the Huong River swelled to 5.25 metres, inundating residential neighbourhoods and historic sites, while landslides and overflowing reservoirs cut off major highways and rail routes between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
Rescue operations are underway, with soldiers, police, and volunteers using boats to evacuate trapped residents. Authorities have also mobilised helicopters to deliver food and essential supplies to isolated communities. The government has urged people in low-lying and mountainous regions to move to higher ground amid fears of fresh landslides and flash floods.
The intensity of the rainfall—exceeding 1,000 millimetres in 24 hours in some areas—reflects the growing impact of climate change in Southeast Asia, where extreme weather events are becoming increasingly frequent. As forecasters warn of continued heavy rain through the week, local officials have called for urgent reinforcements to prevent further loss of life and damage to infrastructure.