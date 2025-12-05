MP MLAs Skip Question Hour, Cite Peak Wedding Season

Over a dozen legislators—across Treasury and Opposition—missed assembly Question Hour, prompting a minister to suggest scheduling sessions around the wedding season.

Despite their questions being listed for replies, more than a dozen MLAs from the Treasury and Opposition benches did not show up for the Madhya Pradesh assembly's Question Hour on Friday. A minister blamed their absence on the ongoing weddings that people expected them to attend.

In the House, Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also proposed that future assembly schedules be created with the wedding season in mind.

The fact that so many members did not show up for Question Hour even though their queries were listed for answers may have been due to the recent events.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar called the names of at least a dozen other members after calling the name of member Nitendra Brajendra Singh Rathore, whose inquiry was listed as the 25th and last, but none of them answered.

Kamleshwar Dodiyar, Kunwar Singh Tekam, Rajendra Bharti, Narendra Singh Kushwaha, Dhirendra Bahadur Singh, Arvind Pateria, Satish Malviya, Rajesh Kumar Shukla, Madhu Bhagat, Bharosingh, Mukesh Malhotra, Virendra Singh Lodhi, Atif Aqeel, and Bhupendra Singh were among the MLAs not present.

Minister Vijayvargiya stated that it was difficult for a public representative to miss these events in their different areas because the wedding season was at its height after the speaker announced the names once more.

