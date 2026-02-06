Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Out Best Photos From Training & Practice Sessions

Training and practice sessions were underway a day ahead of the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics as mixed doubles curling round robin play and preliminary round women’s ice hockey matches began. The 2026 Winter Olympics, officially the XXV Winter Olympic Games and commonly known as Milano Cortina 2026, has kick-started from Feb 6 to 22, 2026 across Lombardy and Northeast Italy, with competition in selected events beginning 4 February 2026.

2026 Winter Olympics
China's Eileen Gu practices during a freestyle skiing slopestyle training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson, File
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Lithuania's Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius skate during a figure skating practice session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing
Italy's Dominik Paris speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's downhill official training, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti
Milan Cortina Olympics Ski Jumping
Liu Qi of China goes down the ramp during a ski jumping women's normal hill training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey
Sweden's Lina Ljungblom, center right, scores her sides opening goal during a preliminary round match of women's ice hockey between Germany and Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek, Pool
Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing
United States' Konnor Ralph practices during a freestyle skiing slopestyle training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing
Italy's Giovanni Franzoni starts an alpine ski, men's downhill official training, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games
A worker preps a ramp before a freestyle skiing slopestyle training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
Milan Cortina Olympics Luge
Individual Neutral Athlete Daria Olesik starts for a women's Luge training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
2026 Winter Olympics
United States' women's and men's team pursuit speed skaters warm up, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard
Melissa Peperkam of the Netherlands practices during a snowboard big air training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
Milan Cortina Olympics Curling
United States' Cory Thiesse competes against Norway during the mixed doubles round robin session 2 of the curling competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Milan Cortina Olympics Luge
South Korea's Jung Hyesun starts for a women's Luge training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing
Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin loses a ski during a freestyle skiing slopestyle training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
Winter Olympic Games 2026
Athletes ski past Olympic rings during a cross country training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing
Canada's James Crawford starts an alpine ski, men's downhill official training, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Milan Cortina Olympics Ski Jumping
Lisa Eder, of Austria, is reflected on a window while getting ready to jump during a ski jumping, women's normal hill, training session, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey
Italy players before during a preliminary round match of women's ice hockey between Italy and France at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard
Germany's Noah Vicktor practices during a snowboard big air training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
