Rohtash Chaudhary Sets Guinness World Record For Most Push-Ups In One Hour At JLN Stadium

Rohtash Chaudhary successfully set a new Guinness World Record for the “Most Push-ups in One Hour with a 60 lb Pack on the Back” by performing an astonishing 847 push-ups

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rohtash Chaudhary Sets Guinness World Record For Most Push-Ups In One Hour At JLN Stadium
Rohtash Chaudhary with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Photo: Sports Authority of India (SAI)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Push-up man of India, Rohtash Chaudhary sets new Guinness World record

  • He pulled off 847 push-ups in an hour with 60lb pack on the back

  • Union minister for youth affairs and sports Mansukh Mandaviya praises Rohtash

Rohtash Chaudhary, referred to as the Push-up Man of India has rewritten history and lifted the nation’s fitness spirit to new heights.

The Fit India Ambassador successfully set a new Guinness World Record for the “Most Push-ups in One Hour with a 60 lb Pack on the Back” by performing an astonishing 847 push-ups at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on Monday, November 10.

With this feat, Rohtash broke the previous record of 820 push-ups, earlier held by Syria, and brought the Guinness World Record title home to India. The official Guinness verification team confirmed the record on-site, making this a proud moment not just for Rohtash, but for every Indian inspired by the Fit India Movement.

The record attempt was conducted under the banner of the Fit India Movement, an initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, graced the event and felicitated Rohtash for his extraordinary achievement.

Congratulating Rohtash on his record-breaking performance, Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Rohtash Chaudhary is an embodiment of the Fit India spirit. Rohtash is also carrying forward the dream of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make India a fit, strong, and self-reliant nation.

Related Content
Related Content

“His dedication of this record attempt for the Operation Sindoor and our armymen and his constant devotion to fitness makes him an inspiration for the youth of our country,” the Minister added.

Speaking after his achievement, an emotional Rohtash said, “In November 2024, I made a record of 704 one-leg push-ups and dedicated that to our Prime Minister. Today, I dedicate this new record to our armed forces and Operation Sindoor, which symbolises the strength, discipline, and unity of our nation. I thank the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for their constant motivation and support.”

He added that the Fit India Movement has ignited a “social movement through Sundays on Cycle for a pollution-free and healthy India,” and urged the youth to take up fitness as a national duty.

On Sunday, thousands of school children, fitness enthusiasts, and Fit India Ambassadors cheered Rohtash’s relentless display of strength.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site