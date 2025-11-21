Central Vietnam Floods Kill 41, Heavy Rain And Landslides Continue

Torrential rains in central Vietnam kill at least 41 and leave nine missing.
Over 52,000 homes and 15,000 hectares of crops are submerged.
Authorities deploy naval forces and rescue teams as floods continue.
Central Vietnam is grappling with rising floodwaters and landslides after three days of relentless rain that have claimed at least 41 lives, state media reported on Thursday. Water levels in towns and villages already under water are expected to rise further as heavy rainfall continues.
Over the past three days, several areas in central Vietnam have recorded more than 1,500 mm of rainfall. The region, a key coffee-producing belt and home to the country’s most popular beaches, is highly vulnerable to storms and flooding.
On Thursday morning (November 20, 2025), a suspension bridge over the Da Nhim River in Lam Dong province was swept away, VietnamNet newspaper reported. A video clip circulating online showed the bridge being engulfed by the river within seconds. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.
The government reported that more than half a million households and businesses are experiencing blackouts as floodwaters have damaged power grids. Traders also said the floods are affecting the coffee harvest. According to Reuters, the national weather forecast agency has warned that heavy rain is set to continue on Friday, with further flooding and landslides likely.
Photographs in state media showed residents, including children, stranded on rooftops, using social media to call for assistance.
"Any group out there please help! We've been sitting on the roof since 10 p.m. last night, including kids and adults," a resident of Khanh Hoa province posted on a local Facebook page. The post included a photograph showing a group of people perched on the metal roof of a flooded house as rain continued to fall.
Images also depicted extensive flooding in residential areas across Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai, and Dak Lak provinces. The Vietnam News Agency reported that naval forces have been deployed to rescue those trapped, with floodwaters reaching record levels in many locations.
At least nine people remain missing. The government’s disaster management agency, cited by VnExpress, said that floods have submerged more than 52,000 houses and inundated over 15,000 hectares of crops.
In Da Lat, a seven-year-old girl was rescued late on Wednesday after being buried by a landslide triggered by heavy rain, Nhan Dan newspaper reported. Part of the house she was in collapsed, covering her in soil, rocks, and broken concrete. A photograph showed her hand protruding from the debris when rescuers arrived. She was freed after an hour and a half, suffering a broken leg, and was taken to hospital. Her condition is reported as stable.
According to Reuters, emergency crews are continuing search and rescue operations across the hardest-hit areas.
(With inputs from Reuters)