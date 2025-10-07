At Least 15 Dead After A Massive Landslide In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

The incident has drawn attention to the ongoing risks posed by landslides in Himachal Pradesh, particularly during the monsoon season. Similar tragedies have occurred in the past, underscoring the need for enhanced infrastructure and safety measures in the state's hilly terrains.

Outlook News Desk
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and district administration teams are working tirelessly at the site, despite challenging weather conditions. Authorities have urged travelers to avoid hilly stretches as heavy rain continues to affect the region. Photo: Outlook India
Summary of this article

  • At least 15 people died and four survived after a landslide buried a private bus near Ballu Bridge in Himachal Pradesh.

  • NDRF, police, and district officials are conducting rescue efforts amid challenging weather, with several passengers still trapped.

  • The incident underscores the persistent risk of landslides in Himachal Pradesh during monsoon and the need for improved infrastructure and precautions.

At least 15 people have been confirmed dead after a massive landslide struck a private bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred near the Ballu Bridge in the Jhandutta sub-division, burying the bus under a torrent of mud and rocks. The bus was traveling from Marotan to Ghumarwin and was carrying approximately 30 to 35 passengers. Rescue teams have recovered 15 bodies so far, and four survivors, including a child, have been rescued. However, several passengers remain trapped under the debris.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and directed officials to expedite the rescue operations.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and district administration teams are working tirelessly at the site, despite challenging weather conditions. Authorities have urged travelers to avoid hilly stretches as heavy rain continues to affect the region.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the loss of lives in the mishap and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kins of those dead.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep condolences over the tragic accident. Expressing condolences to the deceased, he prayed for the peace of the departed souls. He stated that the state government stands firmly with the affected families during this difficult time and will provide them with all possible assistance.

The Chief Minister is in constant contact with the district administration and has directed them to further expedite relief and rescue operations. He also directed them to ensure that the injured are immediately transported to hospitals and adequate arrangements are made for their treatment. The Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the situation from Shimla.

Published At:
