21 From Assam Die In Arunachal Gorge Tragedy; 14 Dead, Seven Missing

At least 14 people from Assam’s Tinsukia district have died and seven are still missing after the truck they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this week, PTI reported.
The incident happened on the Hayuliang–Chaglagam Road in Anjaw district, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul told PTI. “Around 11 am today, we received information that a vehicle had fallen into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district. Accordingly, we contacted the DCs of Anjaw and Teju for confirmation,” he said.
PTI reported that both district commissioners informed the Assam administration that rescue teams had so far recovered 14 bodies and found one person alive. “Both the DCs said that rescue teams have so far recovered 14 bodies and found one person alive. Seven more persons are still missing,” Paul said.
A team from Tinsukia consisting of a circle officer and police personnel has been dispatched to the neighbouring state to obtain further information, reported PTI. “They have reached Tezu and within 2-3 hours, we will be able to give more details,” the Tinsukia DC added.
