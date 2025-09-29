Typhoon Bualoi: Deadly Storm Devastates Vietnam After Philippines Rampage

Typhoon Bualoi Path and Tracking

Typhoon Bualoi's path originated from the Philippines, where it first caused devastation before moving across the South China Sea toward Vietnam. Typhoon Bualoi tracker data shows the storm's progression:

September 22-25: Formation and intensification over Philippine waters as Typhoon Opong

September 26-27: Strengthening to Category 1 typhoon while crossing the South China Sea

September 28: Rapid intensification with winds reaching 155 km/h before landfall

September 29: Landfall in Vietnam and gradual weakening as it moves inland toward Laos

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) issued its final warning on the system, noting it will continue tracking northwestward while rapidly weakening and ultimately dissipating over northeastern Myanmar within 36 hours.