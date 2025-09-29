Typhoon Bualoi: Deadly Storm Devastates Vietnam After Philippines Rampage

Typhoon Bualoi made landfall in Ha Tinh, Vietnam, early on September 29, 2025, with winds up to 133 km/h. Now weakened to a tropical storm, it moves across Nghe An, causing widespread damage.

Typhoon Bualoi
Photo: AP
Summary
  • Typhoon Bualoi made landfall in Vietnam on Monday with 133 km/h winds, killing 12 and leaving 21 missing.

  • Storm weakened to tropical storm status over Nghe An province, moving toward Laos.

  • Over 200,000 people evacuated; major infrastructure damage and agricultural losses reported.

  • Previously killed 20 in the Philippines; it represents the second major Asian cyclone within one week.

Typhoon Bualoi Landfall and Current Status

Typhoon Bualoi made landfall in northern central Vietnam during the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, bringing devastating winds of up to 133 km/h (83 mph) and causing widespread destruction across the region. Typhoon Bualoi's landfall occurred in Ha Tinh province around midnight on Sunday, earlier than initially forecast by meteorologists.

Typhoon Bualoi 2025 has now weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds decreasing to 88 km/h (55 mph) as of 8:00 AM local time Monday, according to Vietnam's national meteorological agency. The storm is currently located over Nghe An province, approximately 313 km south of Hanoi, moving west-northwestward at 20 km/h.

Typhoon Bualoi Impact and Casualties

Typhoon Bualoi's impact has been catastrophic across Vietnam, with at least 12 people confirmed dead and 21 missing as of Monday afternoon. The casualties include:

Confirmed Deaths:

  • 9 people were killed in Ninh Binh province due to collapsing structures and flooding

  • 3 additional deaths in Thanh Hoa, Hue, and Da Nang cities

  • Multiple fatalities from electrocution and drowning in floodwaters

Missing Persons:

  • 17 fishermen are missing after huge waves sank multiple fishing boats off Quang Tri province

  • 4 fishing boats lost contact during the storm's passage

Infrastructure and Agricultural Damage

Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam has caused extensive infrastructure damage across central and northern provinces:

Structural Damage:

  • 10 houses completely collapsed, with another 10 losing roofs, in Ninh Binh province

  • 30 electricity poles were knocked down, causing widespread power outages

  • Coal storage roof collapsed at a thermal power plant in Ha Tinh province

Agricultural Losses:

  • Large areas of rice fields are flattened across multiple provinces

  • Agricultural damage estimated at ₱498.45 million in affected areas

  • Extensive crop destruction in coastal and inland farming regions

Typhoon Bualoi Path and Tracking

Typhoon Bualoi's path originated from the Philippines, where it first caused devastation before moving across the South China Sea toward Vietnam. Typhoon Bualoi tracker data shows the storm's progression:

  • September 22-25: Formation and intensification over Philippine waters as Typhoon Opong

  • September 26-27: Strengthening to Category 1 typhoon while crossing the South China Sea

  • September 28: Rapid intensification with winds reaching 155 km/h before landfall

  • September 29: Landfall in Vietnam and gradual weakening as it moves inland toward Laos

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) issued its final warning on the system, noting it will continue tracking northwestward while rapidly weakening and ultimately dissipating over northeastern Myanmar within 36 hours.

Government Response and Evacuations

Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam prompted massive preparatory measures by Vietnamese authorities:

Evacuation Operations:

  • Over 200,000 people evacuated from high-risk coastal areas

  • 28,500 residents were specifically evacuated from vulnerable zones

  • Mass relocations in Da Nang (210,000 people) and Hue (32,000 residents)

Emergency Measures:

  • 4 coastal airports closed, including Da Nang International Airport

  • Hundreds of flights cancelled or delayed

  • Fishing boats were ordered back to shore across central and northern provinces

  • Schools closed in typhoon-affected areas

Previous Impact in the Philippines

Before striking Vietnam, Typhoon Bualoi (known as Typhoon Opong locally) devastated the Philippines, causing at least 20 deaths and extensive damage across Eastern Visayas and Bicol regions. The storm made six separate landfalls across the Philippine archipelago, affecting over 400,000 people who were evacuated to safety.

Philippine casualties included deaths from falling trees, drowning, structural collapses, and flash flooding, with agricultural losses exceeding ₱500 million and widespread power outages affecting hundreds of thousands of households.

The typhoon represents the second major cyclone to strike Asia within a week, following Super Typhoon Ragasa, highlighting the intense tropical cyclone activity affecting the region during this period.

