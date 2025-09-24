International

Super Typhoon Ragasa Causes Widespread Flooding And Infrastructure Damage In Taiwan And Southern China - In Photos

Super Typhoon Ragasa has moved through eastern Taiwan and southern China, causing significant flooding and disruption to the infrastructure and daily life. In Hualien, Taiwan, drone images have shown the remains of the Mataian Bridge after it collapsed. In Hong Kong, floodwaters have affected areas including Lei Yue Mun and Tseung Kwan O, while flights at the international airport have been cancelled. Coastal regions in Guangdong province, including Shenzhen and Macau, are reporting submerged streets and rising waves as local authorities assist affected residents.