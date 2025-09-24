Super Typhoon Ragasa Causes Widespread Flooding And Infrastructure Damage In Taiwan And Southern China - In Photos

A drone image shows the remaining piers of the Mataian Bridge after it collapsed during Super Typhoon Ragasa passing through Hualien in eastern Taiwan.
Workers carry sandbags as they walk through the floodwaters in Lei Yue Mun area as super typhoon Ragasa approaches in Hong Kong.
Firefighters walk through the floodwaters in Lei Yue Mun area as super typhoon Ragasa approaches in Hong Kong.
Furniture damaged by floodwater at a restaurant in Tseung Kwan O area, as super typhoon Ragasa approaches in Hong Kong.
A fallen tree sits across the road in Tseung Kwan O area, as super typhoon Ragasa approaches in Hong Kong.
A resident takes pictures of a flooded tunnel in Tseung Kwan O area, as super typhoon Ragasa approaches in Hong Kong.
An information display board showing canceled flights due to the super typhoon Ragasa, at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong.
Waves crash onto a beach near a giant sculpture in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province as Typhoon Ragasa moves near the area.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, members from the local customs authority help stranded citizens to evacuate from an inundated street as Super typhoon Ragasa past nearby Macao in southern China.