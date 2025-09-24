International

Super Typhoon Ragasa Causes Widespread Flooding And Infrastructure Damage In Taiwan And Southern China - In Photos

Super Typhoon Ragasa has moved through eastern Taiwan and southern China, causing significant flooding and disruption to the infrastructure and daily life. In Hualien, Taiwan, drone images have shown the remains of the Mataian Bridge after it collapsed. In Hong Kong, floodwaters have affected areas including Lei Yue Mun and Tseung Kwan O, while flights at the international airport have been cancelled. Coastal regions in Guangdong province, including Shenzhen and Macau, are reporting submerged streets and rising waves as local authorities assist affected residents.

Updated on:
Updated on:
Taiwan Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa
Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

A drone image shows the remaining piers of the Mataian Bridge after it collapsed during Super Typhoon Ragasa passing through Hualien in eastern Taiwan.

2/10
Taiwan Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa
Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa | Photo: Dong Wen Transports via AP

A drone image shows the remaining piers of the Mataian Bridge after it collapsed during typhoon Super Typhoon Ragasa passing through Hualien in eastern Taiwan.

3/10
Hong Kong Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa
Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

Workers carry sandbags as they walk through the floodwaters in Lei Yue Mun area as super typhoon Ragasa approaches in Hong Kong.

4/10
Hong Kong Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa
Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

Firefighters walk through the floodwaters in Lei Yue Mun area as super typhoon Ragasa approaches in Hong Kong.

5/10
Hong Kong Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa
Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

Furniture damaged by floodwater at a restaurant in Tseung Kwan O area, as super typhoon Ragasa approaches in Hong Kong.

6/10
Hong Kong Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa
Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

A fallen tree sits across the road in Tseung Kwan O area, as super typhoon Ragasa approaches in Hong Kong.

7/10
Hong Kong Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa
Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

A resident takes pictures of a flooded tunnel in Tseung Kwan O area, as super typhoon Ragasa approaches in Hong Kong.

8/10
Hong Kong Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa
Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

An information display board showing canceled flights due to the super typhoon Ragasa, at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong.

9/10
China Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa
Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Waves crash onto a beach near a giant sculpture in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province as Typhoon Ragasa moves near the area.

10/10
China Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa
Asia Super Typhoon Ragasa | Photo: Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua via AP

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, members from the local customs authority help stranded citizens to evacuate from an inundated street as Super typhoon Ragasa past nearby Macao in southern China.

