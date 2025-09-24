What Is a Super Typhoon? Causes, Impact and All You Need to Know

What Is a Super Typhoon?

A super typhoon is the highest intensity category of tropical cyclone recognized by meteorological agencies in the western North Pacific basin. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) defines a typhoon when sustained winds reach at least 74 mph, while the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) designates a “super typhoon” once maximum sustained winds exceed 150 mph for one minute. These storms often feature exceptionally low central pressure, rapid intensification, and expansive wind fields.

How Do Super Typhoons Form?

Super typhoons originate from tropical disturbances—clusters of thunderstorms over warm ocean waters—typically between May and November. Key developmental stages include: