Protesters Storm Sangai Festival Venue, Security Forces In Manipur

The Sangai Festival, named after the state's endangered brow-antlered deer and a flagship tourism event showcasing Manipur's dances, crafts, and cuisine, was set to resume after a two-year hiatus due to the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023 between Meiteis and Kukis, displacing over 60,000 people and claiming more than 200 lives. COCOMI, a prominent Meitei organization, has spearheaded opposition, calling for a mass sit-in on November 20 and a 24-hour "cease work" or stay-at-home protest on November 21 to boycott the event. Convenor Khuraijam Athouba condemned the government's "insensitive" push for the festival, arguing it prioritizes tourism over urgent issues like IDP rehabilitation, freedom of movement on national highways blocked for over two years, and restoring normalcy.