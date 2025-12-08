Travel cautiously To China, India Warns Citizens

The advisory stems from the ordeal of Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen born in Arunachal Pradesh, who was detained for nearly 18 hours at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 21. Travelling from London to Japan, Thongdok was singled out by immigration officials who declared her passport invalid, mocked her nationality, and asserted that Arunachal "belongs to China." Denied proper food and facilities during her confinement in the transit area, she was eventually allowed to board her connecting flight after diplomatic intervention. India has lodged a strong protest with Beijing, calling the incident a violation of international air travel norms and China's own visa-free transit policy.