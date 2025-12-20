IMD Forecast: Dense Fog, Cold Waves & Snowfall to Impact Travel Across India

Western disturbance impact

The active western disturbance moving across north India is expected to drive a fresh spell of rain and snow over the Western Himalayan region, covering Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the coming days. This system will likely lead to cloudy skies, light to moderate snowfall at higher altitudes, and rain in lower valleys, which can disrupt traffic on mountain roads and key passes connecting popular hill stations. For the adjoining plains, particularly Punjab, parts of Haryana, and northwest Uttar Pradesh, the same system may trigger isolated light rain between December 20 and 22, which can intensify the feeling of cold when combined with prevailing fog and low daytime temperatures. Travellers heading to hill destinations are advised to monitor local bulletins for avalanche and landslip warnings and to account for possible road closures or delays.

