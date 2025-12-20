IMD Forecast: Dense Fog, Cold Waves & Snowfall to Impact Travel Across India

Dense Fog: Very low visibility predicted for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, and Bihar till Dec 26.
Cold Wave: Severe cold wave alerts for Karnataka, Telangana, and MP; minimum temps dropping significantly.
Western Disturbance: Snowfall/rain likely in Western Himalayas; isolated rain in Punjab.
Travel Tips: Allow extra travel time, check flight/train status, and drive with fog lights.
As 2025 draws to a close, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive weather forecast that could significantly impact holiday travel plans. A combination of active western disturbances, widespread dense fog, and biting cold wave conditions is set to grip large parts of the country. The northern plains, including Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, are bracing for "very dense fog" that will reduce visibility to hazardous levels, disrupting road, rail, and air traffic through Christmas week. Simultaneously, unusual cold wave conditions are extending southwards, affecting states like Karnataka and Telangana, while the Western Himalayas prepare for fresh spells of snow and rain.
Dense fog and a cold wave forecast
The IMD warns of "dense to very dense fog" persisting across the Indo-Gangetic plains until at least December 26.
Impact Areas: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar are the worst hit. Visibility will be severely compromised during late-night and early morning hours.
Cold Wave: A sharp drop in minimum temperatures is expected. North Interior Karnataka has already seen temperatures dip 5°C below normal. Cold wave warnings are also in place for West Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and South Interior Karnataka for December 20-21.
Western disturbance impact
The active western disturbance moving across north India is expected to drive a fresh spell of rain and snow over the Western Himalayan region, covering Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the coming days. This system will likely lead to cloudy skies, light to moderate snowfall at higher altitudes, and rain in lower valleys, which can disrupt traffic on mountain roads and key passes connecting popular hill stations. For the adjoining plains, particularly Punjab, parts of Haryana, and northwest Uttar Pradesh, the same system may trigger isolated light rain between December 20 and 22, which can intensify the feeling of cold when combined with prevailing fog and low daytime temperatures. Travellers heading to hill destinations are advised to monitor local bulletins for avalanche and landslip warnings and to account for possible road closures or delays.
Things travellers need to keep in mind
Travellers planning trips during the Christmas and New Year period should take the following precautions:
Check Status: Delays and cancellations in flights and trains are highly likely due to poor visibility. Always check the live status before heading to the station or airport.
Road Safety: Driving in dense fog requires extreme caution. Use low-beam headlights and fog lights, reduce speed, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.
Pack Warm: With cold wave conditions extending to usually milder southern states, ensure you pack adequate woollens, even for destinations like Bangalore or Hyderabad.
Buffer Time: Add significant buffer time to your itinerary, as road travel will be slower and transit times longer.