IMD Predicts Western Disturbances, Dense Fog, and Cold Waves for Late December: Travel Advisory

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a challenging end to 2025 with dense fog, cold waves, and western disturbances affecting travel across India. Travelers should brace for disruptions in air, rail, and road networks, especially in northern and central regions.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
IMD Forecast: Dense Fog, Cold Waves & Snowfall to Impact Travel Across India
Photo: | PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dense Fog: Very low visibility predicted for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, and Bihar till Dec 26.

  • Cold Wave: Severe cold wave alerts for Karnataka, Telangana, and MP; minimum temps dropping significantly.

  • Western Disturbance: Snowfall/rain likely in Western Himalayas; isolated rain in Punjab.

  • Travel Tips: Allow extra travel time, check flight/train status, and drive with fog lights.

As 2025 draws to a close, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive weather forecast that could significantly impact holiday travel plans. A combination of active western disturbances, widespread dense fog, and biting cold wave conditions is set to grip large parts of the country. The northern plains, including Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, are bracing for "very dense fog" that will reduce visibility to hazardous levels, disrupting road, rail, and air traffic through Christmas week. Simultaneously, unusual cold wave conditions are extending southwards, affecting states like Karnataka and Telangana, while the Western Himalayas prepare for fresh spells of snow and rain.

Dense fog and a cold wave forecast

The IMD warns of "dense to very dense fog" persisting across the Indo-Gangetic plains until at least December 26.

  • Impact Areas: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar are the worst hit. Visibility will be severely compromised during late-night and early morning hours.​

  • Cold Wave: A sharp drop in minimum temperatures is expected. North Interior Karnataka has already seen temperatures dip 5°C below normal. Cold wave warnings are also in place for West Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and South Interior Karnataka for December 20-21.

Western disturbance impact

The active western disturbance moving across north India is expected to drive a fresh spell of rain and snow over the Western Himalayan region, covering Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the coming days. This system will likely lead to cloudy skies, light to moderate snowfall at higher altitudes, and rain in lower valleys, which can disrupt traffic on mountain roads and key passes connecting popular hill stations. For the adjoining plains, particularly Punjab, parts of Haryana, and northwest Uttar Pradesh, the same system may trigger isolated light rain between December 20 and 22, which can intensify the feeling of cold when combined with prevailing fog and low daytime temperatures. Travellers heading to hill destinations are advised to monitor local bulletins for avalanche and landslip warnings and to account for possible road closures or delays.

Related Content
Related Content

Things travellers need to keep in mind

Travellers planning trips during the Christmas and New Year period should take the following precautions:

  • Check Status: Delays and cancellations in flights and trains are highly likely due to poor visibility. Always check the live status before heading to the station or airport.​

  • Road Safety: Driving in dense fog requires extreme caution. Use low-beam headlights and fog lights, reduce speed, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.​

  • Pack Warm: With cold wave conditions extending to usually milder southern states, ensure you pack adequate woollens, even for destinations like Bangalore or Hyderabad.​

  • Buffer Time: Add significant buffer time to your itinerary, as road travel will be slower and transit times longer.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 Announced: Check Out Suryakumar Yadav-Led 15-Member Team

  2. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mohammed Shami To Lead Bengal Squad Amid National Team Exile

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Set For Opener; Kohli, Pant Eye Limited Appearances

  5. Indian Cricket Recap: From T20I High To Test Low - How It All Unfolded In 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

Trending Stories

National News

  1. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  2. 30 Years Of Irreverence

  3. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

  4. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  5. Doctor Whose Naqab Was Removed By Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Will Join Duty

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  3. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  4. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  5. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm