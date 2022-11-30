Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Festivals Like Manipur's Sangai Enrich Country's Cultural Heritage, Boost Local Economy: PM

Festivals Like Manipur's Sangai Enrich Country's Cultural Heritage, Boost Local Economy: PM

During a virtual address on the occasion of Manipur’s Sangai Festival, Modi said the northeastern state is endowed with natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 6:07 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has a history of celebrating festivals and fairs, which enrich the country’s cultural heritage and also supports the local economy. During a virtual address on the occasion of Manipur’s Sangai Festival, Modi said the northeastern state is endowed with natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

“It is like a necklace in which different gems are put together, with the state bearing the reflection of a mini India,” he said. “Festivals like Sangai boost the local economy, and attract investors as well as industries. I am confident that it will become a gateway to development of the region,” the PM added.     

The Sangai Festival is being celebrated after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

National Festivals Manipur Sangai Cultural Heritage Boost Local Economy PM Natural Beauty Development Fairs
