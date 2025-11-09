Tens Of Thousands In Lisbon Protest Labour Reforms

Tens of thousands took to Lisbon streets on Nov 8, 2025, organized by Portugal's main labor union opposing centre-right government's labour law overhaul.
PM Luis Montenegro's reforms seek to boost productivity and job market flexibility; opponents claim they erode workers' rights and demand full withdrawal.
Protesters carried "No to the labour package" posters and called for wage hikes amid the rally.
The rally, one of the largest in recent years, highlighted tensions over proposed changes to working hours, dismissal rules, and overtime pay. Union leaders warned of strikes if the reforms proceed.
Montenegro's minority government, in power since March 2025, defended the package as essential for economic competitiveness amid Portugal's 6.8% unemployment rate.