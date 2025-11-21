Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi has endorsed the phased restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant, marking a potential return to operations for the world’s largest nuclear facility since the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
The restart—beginning with Reactor No. 6, followed by No. 7—requires clearance from the prefectural assembly in December and Japan’s nuclear regulator before operations can resume.
A recent survey shows residents are divided, with 50% supporting the restart and 47% opposing, while nearly 70% remain concerned about Tepco’s management of the plant.
Japan has taken a major step toward restarting the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant — the world’s largest — for the first time since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi announced on Friday that he has approved a partial restart of the facility, marking a significant milestone in the country’s return to nuclear energy.
The restart plan, proposed by Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), still requires approval from the Niigata prefectural assembly and Japan’s nuclear regulator. If cleared, it would allow Tepco to operate a nuclear reactor for the first time since its Fukushima plant suffered a catastrophic meltdown after a massive earthquake and tsunami.
Hanazumi said the proposal will be presented to the prefectural assembly in December, where he will formally seek lawmakers’ consent. The approval sought covers the restart of Reactor No. 6, followed by Reactor No. 7 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant.
The plant’s revival is central to Tepco’s long-term reconstruction plan as it continues to bear the enormous financial burden of the Fukushima disaster, which forced the evacuation of 150,000 people and resulted in trillions of yen in compensation and decommissioning costs.
Japan shut down all nuclear reactors in 2011, and only 14 have since been brought back online. The prospect of restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa has sharply divided Niigata’s residents — a recent prefectural survey found 50% support the restart, 47% oppose it, and nearly 70% remain uneasy about Tepco operating the plant.
The move reflects a broader debate in Japan over balancing safety concerns with the need for clean energy. As the country aims for net-zero emissions and seeks to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, momentum is growing among some policymakers to expand the role of nuclear power.