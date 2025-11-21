Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

Japan shut down all nuclear reactors in 2011, and only 14 have since been brought back online.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant
Photo: BBC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi has endorsed the phased restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant, marking a potential return to operations for the world’s largest nuclear facility since the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

  • The restart—beginning with Reactor No. 6, followed by No. 7—requires clearance from the prefectural assembly in December and Japan’s nuclear regulator before operations can resume.

  • A recent survey shows residents are divided, with 50% supporting the restart and 47% opposing, while nearly 70% remain concerned about Tepco’s management of the plant.

Japan has taken a major step toward restarting the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant — the world’s largest — for the first time since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi announced on Friday that he has approved a partial restart of the facility, marking a significant milestone in the country’s return to nuclear energy.

The restart plan, proposed by Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), still requires approval from the Niigata prefectural assembly and Japan’s nuclear regulator. If cleared, it would allow Tepco to operate a nuclear reactor for the first time since its Fukushima plant suffered a catastrophic meltdown after a massive earthquake and tsunami.

Hanazumi said the proposal will be presented to the prefectural assembly in December, where he will formally seek lawmakers’ consent. The approval sought covers the restart of Reactor No. 6, followed by Reactor No. 7 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant.

The plant’s revival is central to Tepco’s long-term reconstruction plan as it continues to bear the enormous financial burden of the Fukushima disaster, which forced the evacuation of 150,000 people and resulted in trillions of yen in compensation and decommissioning costs.

Related Content
Related Content

Japan shut down all nuclear reactors in 2011, and only 14 have since been brought back online. The prospect of restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa has sharply divided Niigata’s residents — a recent prefectural survey found 50% support the restart, 47% oppose it, and nearly 70% remain uneasy about Tepco operating the plant.

The move reflects a broader debate in Japan over balancing safety concerns with the need for clean energy. As the country aims for net-zero emissions and seeks to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, momentum is growing among some policymakers to expand the role of nuclear power.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2: Starc Removes Crawley For Duck | ENG 172 & 59/1 (15) At Lunch

  2. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IND Hunt Early Breakthroughs In Guwahati | SA 44/0 (13.5)

  3. India A Vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: IND-A Make Unwanted History With Super Over Ducks

  4. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Perth Pitch 'Sporting', Kolkata 'Sub-Par'? Ex-India Players Call Out Switch In Narrative

  5. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mark Wood Thuds Lethal Bouncer, Cameron Green Stumbles Before Saving Wicket - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  3. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

  4. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  5. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. Italy Opens Inquiry into Allegations That Wealthy Rightwing Italians Paid to Kill Civilians in Sarajevo

  5. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. Australia Vs England 1st Test Day 2, Ashes 2025-26: See Best Photos From Perth's Optus Stadium

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start