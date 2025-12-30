Who Is Kazuyoshi Miura? World’s Oldest Footballer Signs New Deal At 58

Kazuyoshi Miura continues defying age as the world’s oldest professional footballer signing a new loan deal with Fukushima United at nearly 59 years old

Who Is Kazuyoshi Miura? World's Oldest Footballer Signs New Deal At 58
  • Kazuyoshi Miura has signed a short-term loan with Fukushima United at nearly 59 years old

  • He remains the world’s oldest active professional footballer

  • Miura’s career spans over four decades across Japan Europe and Brazil

Kazuyoshi Miura, whose remarkable career has defied time, continues to make headlines as he prepares to play into his 41st professional season after signing a loan deal with Fukushima United in Japan’s third division.

The Japanese striker, affectionately known as “King Kazu,” recently agreed to join the J.League side on loan from Yokohama FC until June 2026, just weeks before his 59th birthday in February. His move has captured the imagination of football fans worldwide as he remains one of the most enduring figures in the sport.

Miura’s journey in professional football began over three decades ago when he left Japan at age 15 to pursue his dream in Brazil, eventually signing his first contract with Santos in 1986. Over the years he built a diverse and globe-spanning career, playing in Europe for the likes of Genoa and Dinamo Zagreb, and in domestic Japanese football with teams including Verdy Kawasaki, Yokohama FC, Vissel Kobe, and Kyoto Sanga.

His exploits helped elevate the profile of Japanese football, particularly following the creation of the J.League in 1993, where he became a foundational figure and fan favorite.

A Career Built on Records and Relentless Passion

Miura has achieved feats few thought possible. In 2017, he became the oldest player ever to appear in a professional league match at age 50, surpassing long-standing records and continuing to play competitively well into his 50s, a testament to his fitness and dedication.

His unwavering commitment saw him break the record for oldest goalscorer in Japan’s professional leagues and continue contributing on the pitch long after most players retire. Fans and pundits alike have marvelled at his refusal to bow out, with Miura often stating that his passion for football has never faded, no matter his age.

New Challenge With Fukushima United and Legacy in Focus

This latest loan move to Fukushima United marks a significant moment in Miura’s career, a return to Japan’s top three divisions for the first time in five years and an opportunity to add another chapter to his legendary story. Fukushima finished mid-table last season in the third division, and the club hopes Miura’s experience and leadership will lift their campaign as he continues to defy expectations.

Representing Japan 89 times and scoring 55 goals, his international career alone places him among his country’s all-time greats, even if he was infamously left out of Japan’s first World Cup squad in 1998. As Miura laces up for another season, many fans see not just a player, but a symbol of perseverance and love for the beautiful game.

