Ireland Vs Oman: Aamir Kaleem Blazes 28-Ball Fifty To Become Oldest Half-Centurion In T20 World Cup History

Oman's 44-year-old all-rounder Aamir Kaleem smashed 50 off just 28 deliveries against Ireland to become the oldest batter in T20 World Cup history to achieve this feat.
He opened the innings for Oman in their quest to chase a mammoth 236-run target in Colombo and provided the much-needed impetus to his team in the powerplay.
He brought his half-century within the powerplay in just 28 balls, hitting five fours and 2 sixes during the course of his innings. Unfortunately, he could not turn it into a big one and fell on a sharp bouncer of Barry McCarthy.
It seems like it was in his stars to reach this milestone, as he wasn't a part of Oman's initial squad, but luckily got a chance on the day of the squad's departure, as Hassnain Shah couldn't recover from his injury.
The all-rounder made the most of this opportunity in the game against Ireland by blazing a 28-ball fifty and picking up a wicket to go with it.
Lorcan Tucker Powers IRE To 235
Lorcan Tucker, who took the captaincy duties in this match in the absence of injured Paul Stirling, played a blistering knock of 94 not out to take Ireland to 235 runs in 20 overs.
He was well complemented by Gareth Delany and George Dockrell, who played handy knocks in the middle and slog overs respectively, thus guiding their side to the highest total of this year's T20 World Cup so far.