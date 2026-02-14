Ireland Vs Oman: Aamir Kaleem Blazes 28-Ball Fifty To Become Oldest Half-Centurion In T20 World Cup History

Oman's Syed Aamir Kaleem, left, celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner Hammad Mirza during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

Oman's Syed Aamir Kaleem, left, celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner Hammad Mirza during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena