Zimbabwe VS Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Chevrons Cruise To Eight-Wicket Win In Colombo
Zimbabwe opened their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in convincing fashion as they defeated Oman by eight wickets in their Group B clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Zimbabwe’s bowlers ran through the Omani lineup, restricting them to 103 all-out with key contributions from Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Brad Evans, each claiming three wickets to stifle the visitors’ innings. Omar’s only notable resistance came from Vinayak Shukla (28) and Sufyan Mehmood (25), who tried to build a lower-order stand, but Zimbabwe’s attack kept the pressure on throughout. In reply, Zimbabwe chased down the modest target with ease, led by Brian Bennett’s unbeaten 48 off 36 balls, as the Chevrons reached 104/2 in 13.3 overs, announcing their return to World Cup action emphatically
