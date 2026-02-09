Zimbabwe VS Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Chevrons Cruise To Eight-Wicket Win In Colombo

Zimbabwe opened their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in convincing fashion as they defeated Oman by eight wickets in their Group B clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Zimbabwe’s bowlers ran through the Omani lineup, restricting them to 103 all-out with key contributions from Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Brad Evans, each claiming three wickets to stifle the visitors’ innings. Omar’s only notable resistance came from Vinayak Shukla (28) and Sufyan Mehmood (25), who tried to build a lower-order stand, but Zimbabwe’s attack kept the pressure on throughout. In reply, Zimbabwe chased down the modest target with ease, led by Brian Bennett’s unbeaten 48 off 36 balls, as the Chevrons reached 104/2 in 13.3 overs, announcing their return to World Cup action emphatically

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Oman vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Cricket-Sikandar Raza
Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza, right, Brian Bennett, left, celebrate after winning their T20 World Cup cricket match against Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
1/9
Oman vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Cricket-Brendan Taylor
Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor, left, Brian Bennett encourage each other as they bat during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Oman vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Cricket-Brendan Taylor
Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor successfully reached during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Oman vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Cricket-Brian Bennett
Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Oman vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Cricket-Brendan Taylor
Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Oman vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Cricket-Brian Bennett
Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett hits a boundary during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Oman vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Cricket-Richard Ngarava
Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava celebrates the wicket of of Oman's Vinayak Shukla during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Oman vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Cricket-Vinayak Shukla
Oman's Vinayak Shukla plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Oman vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Cricket-Sikandar Raza
Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza, left, celebrates the wicket of Oman's Wasim Ali during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Oman vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Cricket-Sufyan Mehmood
Oman's Sufyan Mehmood plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: De Kock And Aiden Markram Gives Proteas A Blistering Start

  2. Who's Haider Ali? UAE's New Bowling Sensation With Pakistani Roots

  3. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Captain Who Dislocated Shoulder In Italy's Cricket World Cup Debut

  4. India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Makes Three Big Requests In Lahore Meeting - Reports

  5. Scotland Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Azzurri Rocked As Skipper Wayne Madsen Hurts Shoulder In Opening Match – Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  2. Police Use Water Cannons On Protesting Teachers In Chandigarh

  3. Jai Ram Thakur Says Congress Govt Pushed Himachal Into Financial Crisis

  4. Day In Pics: February 08, 2026

  5. BJP Will End TMC Rule In Bengal In 2026: Suvendu Adhikari

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

  4. India–US Interim Trade Deal: Key Takeaways From The Framework Agreement

  5. Jeffrey Epstein's Dirty Secret: Creating Designer Babies

Latest Stories

  1. Moolank 9 vs Bhagyank 9: Unveiling the Astrological Secrets of Number 9

  2. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  3. Directors Guild Awards 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Top Prize For One Battle After Another | Full Winners List

  4. 10 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Searches Underway

  5. Houses Torched In Manipur’s Ukhrul District Amid Tangkhul Naga And Kuki Tensions

  6. Arijit Singh Returns To Stage In Kolkata, Joins Anoushka Shankar For First Live Show After Playback Exit

  7. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 4: J&K, KAR Through To SFs; Gharami Misses Triple Ton By Whisker

  8. Italy Vs Scotland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: SCO Spoil ITA’s Debut With 73-Run Win