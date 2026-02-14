Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IRE To Bat First, Paul Stirling Misses Out Due To Injury

Oman have won the toss and elected to bowl first
Paul Stirling has been ruled out due to injury
Both the teams are looking for first points on the board
Ireland will cross swords with Oman in match 22 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 14, 2026.
Ireland are currently languishing at the 4th spot in Group B after losing both their initial two matches against co-host Sri Lanka and Australia. While Ireland showed some fight in the first match against Lanka, but laid flat in the next match against the Aussies.
Adding to their misery, Ireland will enter this match without the services of their captain, Paul Stirling, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.
On the other hand, Oman are on the 5th position in the standings after losing their first two matches against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. They have looked the weakest of all the associate teams featured this year and will look to improve their performance in the remaining two games including this one.
Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Oman have won the toss and elected to field first in Colombo.
Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed
Ireland: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little
Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 11 AM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.