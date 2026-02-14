Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IRE To Bat First, Paul Stirling Misses Out Due To Injury

Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Oman skipper Jatinder Singh won the toss and elected to field first at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 14, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Ireland have put in to bat first by Oman after winning the toss at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oman have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • Paul Stirling has been ruled out due to injury

  • Both the teams are looking for first points on the board

Ireland will cross swords with Oman in match 22 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 14, 2026.

Ireland are currently languishing at the 4th spot in Group B after losing both their initial two matches against co-host Sri Lanka and Australia. While Ireland showed some fight in the first match against Lanka, but laid flat in the next match against the Aussies.

Adding to their misery, Ireland will enter this match without the services of their captain, Paul Stirling, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

On the other hand, Oman are on the 5th position in the standings after losing their first two matches against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. They have looked the weakest of all the associate teams featured this year and will look to improve their performance in the remaining two games including this one.

Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Oman have won the toss and elected to field first in Colombo.

Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed

Related Content
Related Content

Ireland: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little

Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 11 AM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ross Adair Departs As Shakeel Ahmed Gets His 2nd Wicket

  2. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia Stunned By Zimbabwe, India Vs Pakistan Clouded By Rain

  3. Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video

  4. Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Kangaroos' Embarrassing 23-Run Loss

  5. Carlos Brathwaite Calls Out Fake Tweet For Using His Name To Cause IND-PAK Rift On Social Media

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bangladesh Explainer: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

  2. DMK Hits Back At Vijay, Says He Just Wants CM Post

  3. TN CM Announces ₹5,000 Aid For 1.31 Crore Women Beneficiaries

  4. Seeking Equity: Caste Discrimination Continues At HCU 10 Years After Rohith Vemula's Suicide

  5. Day In Pics: February 13, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

  2. Nepal Embassy Warns Citizens After Meghalaya Mine Tragedy

  3. BNP Mandate Eases India’s Fears of Hardline Surge in Bangladesh

  4. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  5. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey LIVE Score, FIH Pro League: Honamas Continue Punishing Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ross Adair Departs As Shakeel Ahmed Gets His 2nd Wicket

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit