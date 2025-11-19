Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

Belgium booked their place in the semi-final of the Davis Cup
BEL registered a 2-0 win over FRA
Belgium will face either Austria or champions Italy in the final four
Belgium booked their place in the semi-final of the Davis Cup, notching a 2-0 victory over France in the Final 8 on Tuesday.
Raphael Collignon started the day with a stunning comeback against Corentin Moutet, before Zizou Bergs rounded off the victory by sinking Arthur Rinderknech.
Collignon had to work hard for his 2-6 7-5 7-5 victory over Moutet, taking two-and-a-half hours to seal the comeback after a slow start saw him lose his serve twice in the opening four games.
However, he edged the rest of the tight contest, with both the second and third sets going to 5-5 before the Belgian got the vital breaks.
Bergs then followed that up with an impressive 6-3 7-6 (7-4) win over world number 29 Rinderknech.
Having cruised through the first set, Bergs missed the chance to serve out the match at 5-4 in the second, but held his nerve in the tie-break to win the best-of-three quarter-final.
Belgium will face either Austria or reigning champions Italy in the final four.
Data Debrief: Belgium end long wait for semi-final spot
Belgium are through to the semi-finals of the Davis Cup for the first time since 2017, when they were beaten in the final by France.
They had already beaten Australia in the qualifiers to book their place in the quarters, but a second win over a grand slam-hosting nation continued their impressive run.