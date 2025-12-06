India Vs Belgium, FIH Jr Men's Hockey World Cup: Fighting IND Beat BEL In Shoot-Out To Enter Semifinals

India battled to a 2–2 draw with Belgium, then held their nerve to win 4–3 in the shoot-out, booking a semifinal spot in the Junior World Cup

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Belgium, FIH Jr Mens Hockey World Cup: Fighting IND Beat BEL In Shoot-Out
India Vs Belgium, FIH Jr Men's Hockey World Cup: Fighting IND Beat BEL In Shoot-Out To Enter Semifinals Photo: Hockey India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and Belgium drew 2-2 in regulation time, forcing a tense penalty shoot-out

  • India held their nerve in the shoot-out, winning 4-3, thanks to crucial saves by goalkeeper Princedeep Singh

  • With this win, India advance to the semi-finals and maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament

Goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh channelized his inner 'PR Sreejesh' to pull off a couple of spectacular saves in a pulsating shoot-out as India edged out a spirited Belgium 4-3 to enter the semi-final of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup here on Friday.

The two teams were locked 2-2 after regulation time and in the shootout, Sharda Nand Tiwary converted three strokes while Prince Deep pulled off couple of extraordinary saves to steer India into the last four. Prince Deep's final save where denied the rival player twice, the second time with a full-stretched dive to pave the way for a famous win.

India will meet defending champions Germany in the semi-final. Incidentally last time India won the junior global trophy, it was held in Lucknow back in 2016. In the regulation time, India converted two penalty corners through skipper Rohit (45th minute) and Tiwari (48th), while Belgium's goals scored two field goals through Gaspard Cornez-Massant (13th) and Nathan Rogge (59th).

Belgium's goals in the shoot-out were scored by Hugo Labouchere, Guerlain Hawaux and Charles Langendries. In the shoot-out, Tiwari scored from the spot thrice following fouls, while Ankit Pal also found the net.

Prince Deep, who made those brilliant saves in the shoot-out to emerge as the star of the day credited the coach and vociferous support from the Chennai crowd as reasons for win.

Related Content
Related Content

"I want to thank the crowd for its support. Whatever I have learnt is from our coach PR Sreejesh," a beaming Prince Deep said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Indians were slow to get off the blocks as Belgium had the first shy at the goal in the first minute but Prince Deep was alert, palming away Marin Van Heel's high shot. India slowly and steadily tried to get their footing into the match and created the first chance in the sixth minute.

Manmeet Singh beautifully received a scoop from the left flank and directed a high shot towards the goal which was saved by Belgium goalkeeper Alexis van Havere. India soon secured their first penalty corner in the 10th minute but Tiwari's try was kept at bay by Van Havere.

It was end-to-end hockey from both the sides. But nerves seemed to have got the better of India, as some sloppy defending cost the hosts dearly with Cornez-Massant giving Belgium the lead with a powerful reverse shot in the 13th minute.

Down by a goal, the Indians looked under pressure. Penalty corner conversion continued to haunt the Indians as India wasted another short corner in the 25th minute. The Indians struggled to control the proceedings thereafter, and went into the breather trailing by a goal.

The pressure of the situation seemed to have taken a toll on the Indians as they committed silly errors to let Belgium dictate the terms even after the change of ends. The hosts tried their best best to mount attacks and penetrated the rival circle quite a few times but lacked in ideas once inside the box.

They had another chance to draw level in the form of their third penalty corner in the 39th minute but skipper Rohit, the team's star drag-flicker, continued to cut a sorry figure throughout the tournament. But the Indian skipper finally showed his worth 17 seconds from the third quarter, at last finding the net with a powerful drag-flick to restore parity.

But with their very next move, Belgium secured four back-to-back penalty corners and Rohit, the first rusher, and his defence, including goalie Prince Deep stood tall like a rock to keep opposition at bay.

Belgium kept up the pressure and just at the start of the fourth quarter secured another penalty corner but it was brilliantly defended by the Indians. The goal seemed to have pumped up the Indians as the attacked the Begian defence with more cohesion and purpose.

Their efforts bore fruit in the 48th minute when they secured their fifth penalty corner and Tiwari made no mistake this time, finding the net with a powerful low flick to the right of the Belgian goalkeeper.

But just when it seemed India will eke out a narrow win, the hosts conceded another soft goal when Rogge just got a slight touch from an wayward hit from outside the circle as the match went into shoot-out, where India came out on top.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: AUS Take 44-Run Lead At Stumps As ENG Drop Five Catches

  2. Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League: Dilip Nath Finishes in Style As LUL Win By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  5. Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Jofra Archer Cuts Short Jake Weatherald's Impressive Knock - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vladimir Putin India Visit: India, Russia Sign MoU For Cooperation In Port And Shipping Sector

  2. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Demands Transparency In UP SIR, Flags BLO Overwork

  4. Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Human Trafficking, Bonded Labour

  5. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  2. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  3. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  4. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  5. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution