India Vs Belgium Preview, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Live Streaming - When And Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Match

India vs Belgium, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Get the preview, live streaming details, and squad information for the final between India and Belgium on Sunday, 30 November, at Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium, Ipoh, Perak

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs Belgium Preview, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Live Streaming IND Vs BEL Match
India face Belgium in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final on Sunday Photo: X/@TheHockeyIndia
  • India face Belgium in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final on Sunday, 30 November

  • Belgium topped the group stage undefeated; India finished second with only one loss (against Belgium)

  • Live coverage available on the FanCode app and website; no TV broadcast in India

The Indian men’s hockey team will face world No. 3 Belgium in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final on Sunday, 30 November, at Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, Perak. Get all the live streaming details for India vs Belgium here.

The final promises a thrilling rematch, with India taking on the only team to have beaten them in the tournament. Both India and Belgium finished in the top two after the group stage, but Belgium went undefeated to top the table, a point ahead of India.

India’s only loss in the league phase came against Belgium, setting up a high-stakes showdown.

India stormed into the final with a massive 14–3 victory over Canada, a match that set the record for the highest aggregate score in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup history. Every player contributed as India dominated from start to finish, leaving no doubt about their form.

Belgium enter the final after a 5–1 win over New Zealand, maintaining their unbeaten run and demonstrating clinical efficiency in attack and defense. Both teams are in top form, making this rematch a true test of skill, strategy, and composure as they battle for the title.

India Vs Belgium, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Live Streaming

When to watch India vs Belgium, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final?

The India vs Belgium, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final will be played on Sunday, 30 November at 6:00 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Belgium, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final?

Fans in India can catch live streaming of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 on the FanCode app and website, as there will be no television broadcast of the matches in the country.

India Squad For Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar.

Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.

Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek.

Published At:
