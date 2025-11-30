India Vs Belgium, Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: IND Eye Revenge Against BEL In Final

India Vs Belgium, Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: The Men in Blue have a chance of reaching the summit of the standings with a win today against the Red Lions, who edged past by 3-2 in the reverse fixture on November 25. Follow our coverage for the build-up, live updates, playing XIs and more

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs Belgium Preview, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Live Streaming IND Vs BEL Match
India face Belgium in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final on Sunday X/@TheHockeyIndia
Good Afternoon Hockey fans! We are back for our continued live coverage of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Ipoh Malaysia. Super Sunday features India taking on Belgium in a much-anticipated reverse fixture. During their previous meeting on Tuesday, 25 November, the Belgians had beaten Indian by a margin (3-4) of just one goal. After a goalless 1st quarter, the Red Lions took the lead 2 minutes into the 2nd through Duvekot Roman's well-worked goal from open play. India came up with a positive response after going behind and their hard work was paid off in the 3rd quarter when defender Abhishek found the back of the net. However, 12 minutes later, Belgium scored twice and India's goal in 57th minute by Lakra Shilanand went in vain. The Men in Blue today will not only get their revenge on the Europeans but also reach the summit of the standings. Follow the live scores and updates from the game right here. Stay tuned for the build-up.
India Vs Belgium, Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Live Streaming Info!

The finale of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 between India and Belgium will be live streamed on the FanCode app/website. There will be no Television broad cast for this match.

India Vs Belgium, Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Where Else Is India Playing Today?

The Indian cricket team is currently battling with South Africa in the 1st of a 3-match ODI series in Ranchi. Star batter and all-time great Virat Kohli just smashed his 52nd one-day century after a 136-run partnership with Rohit Sharma, who got out for 57.

Follow our live coverage of the 1st ODI.

India Vs Belgium, Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Welcome!

Super Sunday is perfectly set up for Team India's clash against red-hot Belgium in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Ipoh, Malaysia. Stay tuned with our live coverage for the build-up, live scores, playing XIs and more.

Published At:
