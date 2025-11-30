India Vs Belgium, Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: IND Eye Revenge Against BEL In Final

India face Belgium in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final on Sunday X/@TheHockeyIndia

Good Afternoon Hockey fans! We are back for our continued live coverage of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Ipoh Malaysia. Super Sunday features India taking on Belgium in a much-anticipated reverse fixture. During their previous meeting on Tuesday, 25 November, the Belgians had beaten Indian by a margin (3-4) of just one goal. After a goalless 1st quarter, the Red Lions took the lead 2 minutes into the 2nd through Duvekot Roman's well-worked goal from open play. India came up with a positive response after going behind and their hard work was paid off in the 3rd quarter when defender Abhishek found the back of the net. However, 12 minutes later, Belgium scored twice and India's goal in 57th minute by Lakra Shilanand went in vain. The Men in Blue today will not only get their revenge on the Europeans but also reach the summit of the standings. Follow the live scores and updates from the game right here. Stay tuned for the build-up.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Nov 2025, 04:42:46 pm IST India Vs Belgium, Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Live Streaming Info! The finale of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 between India and Belgium will be live streamed on the FanCode app/website. There will be no Television broad cast for this match.

