India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND 1-0 OMA; Arshdeep Puts Hosts In Front

India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: India Colts thrashed Chile 7-0 in their campaign opener, while Oman suffered a 0-4 loss to Switzerland. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the IND vs OMA match

Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: India Colts thrashed Chile 7-0 in their campaign opener. Photo: PTI
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's second match in the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025. The hosts face Oman at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai on Saturday (November 29), seeking a second straight win after blanking Chile 7-0 in their campaign opener. Their opponents Oman suffered a 0-4 thrashing to Switzerland earlier, and are likely to find the going tough against the India Colts as well. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the IND vs OMN match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Pushback!

The national anthems are out of the way and the first quarter gets underway in Chennai. India attacking from right to left and Oman the other way in the first half.

India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Tricky Conditions

It's been raining all afternoon and the downpour continues unabated in the lead-up to this match. That could make for a challenging turf and both teams would need to adapt to it quickly.

India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND Starting XI

Here is India's line-up:

India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match starts at 8pm IST. The India vs Oman, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Hey There!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this weekend for some more hockey action. The FIH Junior World Cup continues and India host Oman today in Chennai. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

