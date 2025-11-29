India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND 1-0 OMA; Arshdeep Puts Hosts In Front

India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Pushback!
The national anthems are out of the way and the first quarter gets underway in Chennai. India attacking from right to left and Oman the other way in the first half.
India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Tricky Conditions
It's been raining all afternoon and the downpour continues unabated in the lead-up to this match. That could make for a challenging turf and both teams would need to adapt to it quickly.
India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND Starting XI
Here is India's line-up:
India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Start Time, Streaming
The match starts at 8pm IST. The India vs Oman, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Hey There!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this weekend for some more hockey action. The FIH Junior World Cup continues and India host Oman today in Chennai. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.