India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND 1-0 OMA; Arshdeep Puts Hosts In Front

India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: India Colts thrashed Chile 7-0 in their campaign opener. Photo: PTI

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's second match in the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025. The hosts face Oman at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai on Saturday (November 29), seeking a second straight win after blanking Chile 7-0 in their campaign opener. Their opponents Oman suffered a 0-4 thrashing to Switzerland earlier, and are likely to find the going tough against the India Colts as well. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the IND vs OMN match.

29 Nov 2025, 08:19:33 pm IST India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Pushback! The national anthems are out of the way and the first quarter gets underway in Chennai. India attacking from right to left and Oman the other way in the first half.

29 Nov 2025, 08:06:39 pm IST India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Tricky Conditions It's been raining all afternoon and the downpour continues unabated in the lead-up to this match. That could make for a challenging turf and both teams would need to adapt to it quickly.

29 Nov 2025, 07:46:50 pm IST India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND Starting XI Here is India's line-up: 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄-𝐔𝐏 𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃. 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐒𝐄𝐓: 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘. 🇮🇳



Team India’s Starting XI for their second pool stage clash against Oman at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025! 🔥

Are you ready?💪#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHMensJuniorWorldCup #RisingStars… pic.twitter.com/FRYpsI8UoG — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 29, 2025

29 Nov 2025, 07:18:45 pm IST India Vs Oman Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Start Time, Streaming The match starts at 8pm IST. The India vs Oman, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.