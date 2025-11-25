India Vs Belgium Live Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey: Rescheduled Match To Start At 7:30AM IST

India Vs Belgium Live Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey: India won 1-0 against Korea in their previous outing. Photo: Hockey India

India Vs Belgium Live Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 men's hockey clash between India and Belgium at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, Perak (Malaysia) on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. The match was originally scheduled to be held the previous evening, but had to be postponed due to heavy rain, three minutes after pushback. India beat Korea 1-0 in their campaign opener, while Belgium played a 1-1 draw with Canada earlier. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the IND vs BEL match.

LIVE UPDATES