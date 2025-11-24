India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Heavy Rain Stops Play At Ipoh

India vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Get play-by-play updates for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 clash between IND and BEL on Monday, 24 November, at Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium, Ipoh, Perak

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Updates
India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: India midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad. X/Vivek Sagar Prasad
India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 clash between India and Belgium on November 24. India head into this match brimming with confidence after a 1-0 win over South Korea in their opener, with Raheel Mohammed’s decisive strike giving them a perfect start. The team blends seasoned campaigners with energetic youngsters, including Vivek Sagar Prasad, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh, all set to play key roles. Belgium’s disciplined structure and fast counterattacks will challenge India’s defense and attack, making this a crucial match to maintain momentum and strengthen their position in the round-robin stage. Get India vs Belgium hockey live updates here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Rain Delay

We are three minutes into the game and the officials have asked the players to go back to the dugout. The rain is relentless.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Kick-off

And we are away in the Sultan Azlan Shah match between India and Belgium.

India 0-0 Belgium 1'

India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: National Anthems Done

National Anthems are done and now we move to the main action.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Match To Start Soon

India vs Belgium tie will start soon in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 tournament. Also, it's bucketing down right now and the whole turf is covered with water.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Streaming Info

Live streaming of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey matches on any TV channel in India.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: IND Squad

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar.

Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.

Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Hello!

Hi! We’re back with another live blog, and it’s Hockey India taking on Belgium. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Published At:
