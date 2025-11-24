India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Heavy Rain Stops Play At Ipoh

India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Rain Delay
We are three minutes into the game and the officials have asked the players to go back to the dugout. The rain is relentless.
India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Kick-off
And we are away in the Sultan Azlan Shah match between India and Belgium.
India 0-0 Belgium 1'
India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: National Anthems Done
National Anthems are done and now we move to the main action.
India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Match To Start Soon
India vs Belgium tie will start soon in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 tournament. Also, it's bucketing down right now and the whole turf is covered with water.
India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Streaming Info
Live streaming of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey matches on any TV channel in India.
India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: IND Squad
Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar.
Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas.
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.
Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek.
India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Hello!
Hi! We’re back with another live blog, and it’s Hockey India taking on Belgium. Stay tuned for all the live updates.