India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Heavy Rain Stops Play At Ipoh

India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 clash between India and Belgium on November 24. India head into this match brimming with confidence after a 1-0 win over South Korea in their opener, with Raheel Mohammed’s decisive strike giving them a perfect start. The team blends seasoned campaigners with energetic youngsters, including Vivek Sagar Prasad, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh, all set to play key roles. Belgium’s disciplined structure and fast counterattacks will challenge India’s defense and attack, making this a crucial match to maintain momentum and strengthen their position in the round-robin stage. Get India vs Belgium hockey live updates here.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Nov 2025, 03:43:05 pm IST India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Rain Delay We are three minutes into the game and the officials have asked the players to go back to the dugout. The rain is relentless.

24 Nov 2025, 03:40:14 pm IST India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Kick-off And we are away in the Sultan Azlan Shah match between India and Belgium. India 0-0 Belgium 1'

24 Nov 2025, 03:37:39 pm IST India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: National Anthems Done National Anthems are done and now we move to the main action.

24 Nov 2025, 03:32:27 pm IST India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Match To Start Soon India vs Belgium tie will start soon in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 tournament. Also, it's bucketing down right now and the whole turf is covered with water.

24 Nov 2025, 03:07:41 pm IST India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Streaming Info Live streaming of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey matches on any TV channel in India.

24 Nov 2025, 02:58:13 pm IST India Vs Belgium LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: IND Squad Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar. Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas. Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen. Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek.