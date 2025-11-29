India Vs Canada LIVE Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: IND Suffocate CAN With Back-To-Back Blows, Race To 9-2

India Vs Canada Hockey Live, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Get live updates for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 clash between India and Canada on Saturday, 29 November, at Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium, Ipoh, Perak

Minal Tomar
India Mens National Hockey Team
File image of India men's national hockey team. Hockey India
Welcome to the live coverage of today's Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 fixture featuring India and Canada, that will take place in Ipoh, Perak. India come into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 win over New Zealand. Selvam Karthi produced the winning goal in the last quarter as India ran out winners. Get live updates for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 clash between India and Canada on Saturday, 29 November, at Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium, Ipoh, Perak
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Q3- IND 9-2 CAN

India strike again, goal number nine! Dilpreet powers into the circle, weaving past defenders, and Karthik times his run perfectly to tap it home. The scoreboard ticks to 9-2, and the momentum is electric.

And with that, the match has now equalled the most goals ever scored in a Sultan Azlan Shah Cup game, a game to remember for India.

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Q3- IND 8-2 CAN

India answer back in the third quarter, Jugraj steps up and delivers a stunning drag flick into the right corner, leaving the goalkeeper flat-footed. That’s pure class, precision, and power all rolled into one. India roar back, showing they’re still in complete control.

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: IND 7-2 CAN

Canada suddenly spark to life in the third quarter, Sarmento darts in and finishes cleanly, giving them another goal and a bit of momentum to cling to. The bench erupts, sensing a shift.

And straight after, things heat up again. The umpire marches to the spot: penalty stroke for Canada, their second of the match. India feel the pressure creep in for the first time tonight.

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Second Half Underway - IND 7-1 CAN

Second half underway, and India pick up exactly where they left off, swarming forward with the same hungry energy. Canada brace themselves; this could get even tougher.

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Half Time - IND 7-1 CAN

India squeeze every last second out of the half, they win their ninth penalty corner, one more crack at a Canadian defence that’s been under fire all period with the score sitting at 7-1. The routine looks crisp, Amit Rohidas lines it up… and sends it wide. A rare miss on a night where India have been ruthless.

And that’s the whistle, half-time, India 7-1 Canada. India walk off buzzing with momentum, while Canada look shaken after that relentless onslaught.

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Q2 GOALLLLL - IND 7-1 CAN

India turn the screw even harder, goal number seven flashes in, and of course it’s Jugraj again. He steps up for the penalty corner like he owns the moment, builds his rhythm, and absolutely nails it. Clean, fierce, unstoppable. He’s been lethal on PCs tonight, and Canada just have no answers. India roaring at 7-1.

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Q2 GOALLLLL - IND 6-1 CAN

India are not letting Canada breathe right now, the pressure is relentless, every attack sharper than the last. And it pays off again with that sixth goal: a gorgeous field move where Dilpreet and Shilanand slice through the defence, trading passes before Dilpreet nudges in the finish. Back-to-back strikes, India cruising at 6-1.

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Q2 GOALLLLL - IND 5-1 CAN

India crank up the heat in the second period, and Rajinder delivers again! This time he shows real composure, holding the ball that extra heartbeat, freezing the Canadian defence and sending the goalkeeper guessing the wrong way.

The shot whistles in, India’s fifth of the night, and Rajinder’s second. Smart, calm, ruthless. The Canadians look stunned as India break into another round of celebrations.

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Q2 - IND 4-1 CAN

Second period kicks off with a spark, India pile forward and instantly earn a penalty corner. The crowd lifts, the huddle forms, and the routine is set. Sticks down, everyone holding their breath, let’s see if India can turn this into something big.

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Q2 - IND 4-1 CAN

Canada look in real trouble for a heartbeat, the shot flies in low, the crowd rises, and then the keeper pulls off a stunning, full-stretch save. Pure instinct, pure class. Canada breathe again.

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Amit Rohidas Brings IND Four Up; Q1

Penalty corner and India's Amit Rohidas puts it past the CAN goalie with ease as they go 4-1 up right before the Q1.

IND 4-1 CAN 1'

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Jugraj Increases IND's Lead; Q1

Jugraj increases IND's lead via penalty corner and they are in the ascendancy here. Canada need to regroup and find a way to get back in the game.

IND 3-1 CAN 2'

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Brendan Guraliuk Brings CAN Back In Contest; Q1

Penalty corner for CAN and Brendan Guraliuk makes up for the earlier mistake as he brings his side back in the contest.

IND 2-1 CAN 4'

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Rajinder Singh Doubles IND's Lead: Q1

Some poor defending at the back by CAN as they allow Rajinder Singh to tap in a shot. Canada look shell-shocked.

IND 2-0 CAN 5'

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: IND Lead; Q1

Canada's poor defending leads to India taking the lead via Nilakanta Sharma. CAN refer that there was a backward stick but the decision stays and the Men In Red are not happy with it.

IND 1-0 CAN 10'

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Penalty Stroke For CAN; Q1

Wow, drama early on! Canada awarded a penalty stroke and India are not happy with the decision. Brendan Guraliuk steps up and is saved by Mohit!

IND 0-0 CAN 14'

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Kick-off Q1

And we are away in the first Quarter of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 match between India and Canada.

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: How To Watch?

TV Channel: N/A
Live Stream: Fancode

India Vs Canada Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Starting XI

Published At:
