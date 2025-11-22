Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Matteo Berrettini started off with a win over Raphael Collignon
Italy reached their third consecutive Davis Cup final in front of their home crowd in Bologna after beating Belgium 2-0.
Matteo Berrettini got the two-time reigning champions off to a flying start, securing a 6-3 6-4 victory over Raphael Collignon.
Berrettini cruised through the first set in just 35 minutes, breaking Collignon’s first service game while not seeing any of his own even reach deuce.
And it was a similar story in the second, with Berrettini again taking Collignon’s first service game, but the Italian had to do so once more to win the match after Collignon broke back in the fourth game of the set.
Then ensued a mammoth three-hour-and-seven-minute victory for Flavio Cobolli over Zizou Bergs.
Cobolli won the first 6-3 before Bergs answered back with a tiebreak win in the second, taking the set 7-6 (7-5).
Bergs saved two match points in the 10th game before forcing another tiebreak, where there was a total of 12 match points.
Five of the first six of those match points fell to Bergs, who had seven match point opportunities in total, but the Belgian was unable to convert of his chances before Cobolli eventually clinched victory in the third 7-6 (17-15).
Data Debrief: Italy close in on historic three-peat
Although Cobolli’s enthralling match will take the headlines, Berrettini’s efforts in this tie, and the whole campaign, cannot be understated.
Berrettini has now won seven consecutive singles matches at the event, helping Italy become the first country since Australia in 2001 to reach three consecutive Davis Cup finals.
The hosts, who are currently on a 13-tie winning streak, will now be aiming to become the first country since the United States in 1971 to win the competition in three successive years.