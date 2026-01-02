Aston Villa Vs Nottingham Forest Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Unai Emery does not want Aston Villa to feel downhearted after their loss to Arsenal and wants them to rise to the challenge by bouncing back against Nottingham Forest.
Arsenal triumphed 4-1 on Tuesday against Villa, who saw their eight-match winning run in the Premier League and a run of 11 straight victories in all competitions.
However, Villa are back on home soil for their first match of 2026, and they have won each of their last 10 outings at Villa Park in all competitions, last having a longer run between October 1989 and January 1990 (11).
Villa are still third in the Premier League, though they are now six points behind Arsenal, but Emery remained positive after the result and is keen to keep pushing forward.
"We are going to play on Saturday, keep the same mentality we have, and until now, very proud [of] everything we are doing with our supporters," Emery said.
"The league is the most difficult league in the world, and there are 17 contenders at the beginning of the season to be in the top seven, and then we are trying always to beat some of them.
"Until now, we are doing [that], but the challenge we have is clear: try to keep the same consistency, the same demands we have, being ambitious with our supporters."
Forest, meanwhile, are struggling at the other end of the table, sitting 17th, just four points above the relegation zone.
They have lost each of their last three matches, including a 2-0 defeat to Sean Dyche's former side, Everton, last time out.
In a New Year message, owner Evangelos Marinakis acknowledged that Forest are not where they want to be, but he remains optimistic they can mount a stronger fight in the second half of the season.
"We should all reflect on how far this club has come and how much has been achieved in only a short space of time," Marinakis said.
"Expectations have rightly been set very high – more challenging periods have demanded resilience and unity, and we have shown ourselves capable of both.
"Those moments do not define us, nor do they diminish our long-term objectives. United in purpose and clear in direction, we are focused on the future and firm in the belief that Nottingham Forest will move forward even stronger."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Aston Villa – Ollie Watkins
Ollie Watkins has scored three goals in his last two Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 19.
However, his last five league goals have come away from home, last scoring at Villa Park in September against Fulham.
Nottingham Forest – Morgan Gibbs-White
Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi are Forest's top scorers in the Premier League this season with three goals each.
Gibbs-White has underperformed his 4.5 expected goals (xG) this season and has just a 7.5% conversion rate, having had a team-high 40 shots, with 11 of those on target.
MATCH PREDICTION: ASTON VILLA WIN
Villa are unbeaten in their previous six Premier League home games against Forest, winning the last five in a row. Their last defeat was in October 1994 under Ron Atkinson (0-2).
However, Forest have won two of their last four league games against Villa (L2), as many as they had in their previous 18 (D7 L9).
Villa beat Leicester City 2-1 in their first Premier League game of 2025. They have not won their opening league match in consecutive calendar years since 2008 and 2009.
Meanwhile, Forest have won their opening league game in five of the last seven calendar years, including a 3-0 win at Wolves in 2025. The exceptions in this run were a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in 2023 and a 2-3 loss at Brentford in 2024.
No team have failed to score in more different Premier League games this season than Forest (10), while only Wolves (11) have scored fewer goals than them (18).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Aston Villa – 67.5%
Draw – 17.9%
Nottingham Forest – 14.6%