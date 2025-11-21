A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Dhaka and nearby regions on Friday, causing widespread panic.
The epicentre was located in Narsingdi, north-east of Dhaka, at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to meteorological authorities.
According to officials, there have been no reports of casualties or damage so far, though the tremor caused widespread alarm, prompting residents to rush outdoors.
Tremors continued for several seconds, forcing thousands of people to evacuate buildings and gather in open spaces.
(with PTI inputs)