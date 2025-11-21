India A Vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: IND-A Make Unwanted History With Super Over Ducks

India A suffer rare zero-run Super Over exit in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
Marks only second-ever zeo-run Super Over in men’s T20I history
Bangladesh A edge tense tiebreaker to reach final
India A’s nail-biting semi-final defeat against Bangladesh A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 entered cricket’s history books, but for the wrong reasons. After both sides tied at 194/6 in 20 overs, the match went to a Super Over, where India A were bowled out for 0/2 – marking only the second ever zero-run Super Over in men’s T20I history.
After forcing the match to a Super Over, India A captain Jitesh Sharma faced the first ball from Ripon Mondol and was bowled. Ashutosh Sharma followed the next ball, also dismissed without scoring, ending the innings under the Super Over rule that two wickets finish the over.
Bangladesh A then edged the tiebreaker with 1/1, scoring a single run from a wide. It denied India A any chance of redemption and left the young side with a rare and deeply uncomfortable piece of cricketing infamy.
Rare Instances Of Scoreless Super Overs
This was only the second time a men’s T20I team recorded 0/2 in a Super Over. The first came on March 15, 2025, in the Malaysia Tri-Nation Series, when Bahrain were dismissed for 0/2 against Hong Kong. Off-spinner Ehsan Khan took both wickets in two balls, ending Bahrain’s innings instantly under the same rule.
Zero-run Super Overs have also appeared in domestic or franchise T20 cricket. One of the earliest came in the 2009 Champions League T20, when Sussex lost both wickets against the Eagles and finished at 0/2.
After sealing this dramatic win, Bangladesh A progressed to the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 final. They will face either Pakistan A or Sri Lanka A on Sunday, November 23.