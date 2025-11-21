India A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st SF: Ripon Stars As BAN-A Seal Super Over Win

Bangladesh A's Rakibul Hasan celebrates a wicket against India A during the first semi-final of ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 on November 21, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1

India A vs Bangladesh A, Highlights Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Final: Catch the highlights of the first semi-final of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 between India A and Bangladesh A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Friday, November 21, 2025. India A saw their hopes of reaching the final come to an end as they were beaten in the super overs by Bangladesh A in one of the most dramatic cricket matches in memory. Batting first, Bangladesh A posted a total of 194/6, led by opening batter Habibur Rahman Sohan (65) and a late flurry from SM Meherob (48*). India A were given a decent start by Vaibhav Suryavanshi (38) and Priyansh Arya (44), and Jitesh Sharma (33) and Nehal Wadhera (32) took the match to the final over. Akbar Ali missed a run-out opportunity in the final ball as IND A forced the match into Super Over. Pacer Ripon Mondol shone under pressure, taking two wickets in his first two deliveries to dismiss IND-A for zero. After a first-ball wicket by Suyash Sharma, BAN-A sealed the match with a wide, booking their place in the final. Catch the play-by-play updates from the IND-A vs BAN-A cricket match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Nov 2025, 01:25:37 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: Hello! hello and welcome to our live coverage of match between India A and Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final stay tuned for live updates.

21 Nov 2025, 02:33:48 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: Streaming Info Live streaming of the India A vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final will be available on the Sony LIV app and website as well as FanCode.

21 Nov 2025, 03:02:35 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: Toss Update India A have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh A.

21 Nov 2025, 03:02:35 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: Playing XIs Bangladesh A (Playing XI): Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol India A (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

21 Nov 2025, 03:05:22 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: Off We Go! And the first semi-final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 begins. Habibur Sohan and Jishan Alam will take the crease for Bangladesh A, Vyshak Vijay will bowl the first over.

21 Nov 2025, 03:12:34 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: BAN-A 24/0 (1.4) Bangladesh A are off to a fiery start as they smash 25 runs off the first two overs - 10 off Vijay Kumar and 15 off Gurjanpreet Singh's second. Sohan and Alam have both struck sixes with the latter also smashing 2 fours in the 2nd over.

21 Nov 2025, 03:27:22 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: BAN-A 43/1 (4.2) Gurjanpreet Singh has got the danger man Jishan Alam out after a blistering 14-ball 26 which included 2 sixes and fours each. The powerplay is about to end and India have struck at the right time. Zawad Abrar is the new man at the crease.

21 Nov 2025, 03:48:25 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: BAN-A 70/1 (9) It was a very performance by the Bangladeshi top-order in the powerplay, scoring 49 through blistering starts from Habibur Sohan (31* off 23) and Jishan Alam's 26 off 14. Zawad Abrar has rather got off a slow start with his 17-ball 7* but a little bit of cautiousness and steadiness will do no harm. The pacers have proved expensive thus far. Spinners Harsh Dubey and Suyash Sharma have proved to be highly economical.

21 Nov 2025, 04:08:03 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: BAN-A 107/2 (12.2) Habibur Sohan has struck a well-deserved half-century off 32 balls, that too, at an encouraging strike rate of over 150 as Bangladesh bring up the 100-run mark.

21 Nov 2025, 04:10:26 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: BAN-A 108/3 (12.5) As India searched for wickets, Ramandeep Singh, who conceded 29 off 2 overs, removed Zawad Abrar for 13 off 19. Soon after Bangladesh completed 100 runs, Akbar Ali was caught and bowled for 9 off 10 by left-arm off-spinner Harsh Dubey.

21 Nov 2025, 04:33:49 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: BAN-A 130/6 (16.2) With 4 overs to go, Bangladesh A have been reduced to 6 wickets. The middle-order has suffered a dramatic collapse as Abu Hider (0 off 2) and Mahidul Ankon (1 off 2) got out cheaply. SM Meherob and Yasir Ali are currently at the crease.

21 Nov 2025, 04:54:01 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: BAN-A 194/6 (20) Right then, Bangladesh have set up despite a dramatic middle-order collapse which saw India get back on top. However, SM Meherob and Yasir Ali's late flurry helped the Bangla Tigers post a very dependable total on the board. Meherob and Ali put together a 64-run partnership with the former smashing 48 off just 18 at a daunting strike rate of over 250.

21 Nov 2025, 05:06:55 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: IND A 19/0 (1) India A is off to a sensational start courtesy Vaibhav Suryavanshi who took apart Ripon Mondal by scoring 20 off his first over. IND A need a big one from Suryanvanshi, if they want to chase the target down.

21 Nov 2025, 05:28:46 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: Suryavanshi Out! IND A 53/0 (3.4) BAN A gets the big fish, Vaibhav Suryavanshi who was hitting the ball cleanly finally had too many and departs for a brisk 38 off just 15 balls. Although he got out but he has given IND A a much needed blitz which will make it easier for next batters to take some time and then unleash themselves.

21 Nov 2025, 05:35:09 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: Naman Dhir Out! IND A 66/2 (6.2) Flicked by Naman Dhir and the ball went into the hands of the deep square leg fielder who accepted it gleefully. BAN A bowlers have pulled things back after a scintillating start provided by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Naman Dhir.

21 Nov 2025, 05:58:35 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: Priyansh Arya Gone! IND A 98/3 (9.3) Just as IND A were looking control of things, BAN A have chipped in with another crucial wicket in the form of Priyansh Arya (44) who was looking dangerous.

21 Nov 2025, 06:15:09 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: IND A 150/4 (15) It's all happening here in Doha. Wadhera went after Rakibul, hitting him for a maximum and a boundary, and then Jitesh joined the party in the very next over against Hider. A six and a four and then... dropped! The square leg fielder drops an absolute clanger, and Jitesh Sharma survives again. But the luck finally runs out. After another six, Jitesh gives away his wicket. He tried to swipe it low, but the inside edge flew up and is somehow plucked out of the air by the wicketkeeper, Akbar Ali. A stunning catch to break the partnership.

21 Nov 2025, 06:31:35 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: IND A 176/5 (18.3) After being dropped by Akbar Ali, Ramandeep finally gives away his wicket the very next delivery. It was a yorker from Ripon, and Ramandeep could not get the elevation despite getting a good piece of the bat on the ball. An easy catch for Jishan at the ropes.

21 Nov 2025, 06:40:58 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: IND A 194/6 (20) What a final over that was. After just two runs in the first two balls, Ashutosh gets the match going with a massive, massive six. The next hit should have been an easy grab for Jishan, but not only does he drop it, it goes for a boundary. The very next ball, Rakibul smashes the stumps with a terrific yorker. The final ball, with Harsh Dubey at strike, should have been just a single. The India A batter run for two, and Akbar Ali misses an absolutely easy run out. That allows the batters to run for a third and force the match for a super over. Absolute cinema, this.

21 Nov 2025, 06:49:28 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: Super Over: IND A 0/2 India A send Ramandeep and Jitesh Sharma for the super over. Surprisingly, Suryavanshi is left in the dugouts. Ripon Mondol has the ball for Bangladesh A. The first ball is a terrific yorker, and Jitesh's stumps are broken while trying to hit a scoop shot. The pacer strikes in the very first over, as Ashutosh gets a massive edge that flies to the extra-cover fielder. India A all out without getting a single run on the board.

21 Nov 2025, 06:58:25 pm IST India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: Super Over: BAN A 1/1 Yasir Ali and Jishan Alam comes on for Bangladesh A. Suyash Sharma, with the ball, strikes immediately, as Yasir holes it to the long-on fielder Ramandeep. What a good catch under pressure. Akbar Ali comes on as the new batter. Suyash's next ball, a googly, is called a wide, and BAN A secure the nervy win.