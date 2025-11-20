India A Vs Bangladesh A Live Streaming, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, Semi-Final 1: When And Where To Watch Live

India A are all set to face Bangladesh A in the 1st semifinal of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. Check out the live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh A Vs India A Live Streaming, ACC Mens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, Semi-Final 1
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Century In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Against UAE Photo: X/ BCCI
  • India A set to take on Bangladesh A in the 1st semifinal of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

  • The match is set to take place in Doha from 3:00PM IST onwards

  • Check the live streaming details

India A head into this semi‑final clash full of intent, buoyed by some impressive performances earlier in the tournament. Their batting has exploded at times, particularly from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has piled up crucial runs, and the team’s seam and spin attack remain a genuine threat.

However, they were convincingly beaten by Pakistan A earlier in the tournament, crashing from 91/3 to 136 all out and losing by eight wickets, exposing their middle order batting concerns. But they bounced back in the very next game and defeated Oman.

Bangladesh A, meanwhile, have earned their spot in the semis through disciplined bowling and sensible batting. Their seamers, including Ripon Mondol and Rakibul Hasan, have troubled opponents consistently, and they know a solid performance here could carry them all the way.

India A will have to be at their tactical best, especially with the pressure now squarely on them to reach the final. The match will be played at West End Park International Stadium, Doha, a venue that has offered balanced conditions throughout the Rising Stars tournament.

India A Vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, Semi-Final 1: Live Streaming Info

When and Where will the India A Vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Final Match Be Played?

The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar will host the Rising Stars 2025 1st semifinal match between Bangladesh A and India A on November 21st, Friday from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.

India A Vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Where To Watch Match Live In India?

India A Vs Bangladesh A can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

Bangladesh A Vs India A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, Semi-Final 1: Squads

India A Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel

Bangladesh A Squad: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol, Ariful Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Shadhin Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Published At:
