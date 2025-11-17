India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: IND Suffer Eight-Wicket Defeat To PAK

India A go from 91 for three to 136 all out
Pakistan A chase down the target of 137 with 40 balls to spare
Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits 28-ball 45 in losing cause
India A suffered an abject batting collapse to face an eight-wicket defeat to Pakistan Shaheens in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha on Sunday (November 16, 2025). This was India's first loss, while Pakistan registered their second successive victory.
Pakistan A bowled out India A for 136 runs after the Jitesh Sharma-led side were cruising along at 91 for three in the 10th over. In reply, the Shaheens chased down the target of 137 with 40 balls to spare.
Opener Maaz Sadaqat top-scored for Shaheens with an unbeaten 47-ball 79, capping off an excellent outing for him after taking two wickets with his left-arm spin bowling. Earlier, teen batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi blazed his way to a 28-ball 45 and Naman Dhir smashed a 20-ball 35 before the bowlers brought Pakistan back into the contest, with medium pacer Shahid Aziz claiming 3/24 in three overs.
In their opening match of the tournament, India A had made a statement by crushing the UAE with a nine-wicket win, thanks to Suryavanshi’s 144 off 42 balls.
Pakistan A, meanwhile, kicked off their campaign with a convincing 40‑run win over Oman, posting 220/4 in their allotted 20 overs.
India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 6: Toss Update
Pakistan A won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 6: Playing XIs
Pakistan A: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan (c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem
India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (wk/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma
ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Live Streaming
Where to watch the live telecast of Asia Cup Rising Stars in India?
The Asia Cup Rising Stars will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live stream of Asia Cup Rising Stars in India?
The Asia Cup Rising Stars will be available for live streaming in India on SonyLIV app and website.
(With PTI inputs)