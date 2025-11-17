India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: IND Suffer Eight-Wicket Defeat To PAK

Here is all you need to know about the India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars game in Doha: match report, key moments, toss update, playing XIs and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
India A vs Pakistan A match report Asia Cup rising stars 2025
This was India A's first loss in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India A go from 91 for three to 136 all out

  • Pakistan A chase down the target of 137 with 40 balls to spare

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits 28-ball 45 in losing cause

India A suffered an abject batting collapse to face an eight-wicket defeat to Pakistan Shaheens in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha on Sunday (November 16, 2025). This was India's first loss, while Pakistan registered their second successive victory.

Pakistan A bowled out India A for 136 runs after the Jitesh Sharma-led side were cruising along at 91 for three in the 10th over. In reply, the Shaheens chased down the target of 137 with 40 balls to spare.

Opener Maaz Sadaqat top-scored for Shaheens with an unbeaten 47-ball 79, capping off an excellent outing for him after taking two wickets with his left-arm spin bowling. Earlier, teen batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi blazed his way to a 28-ball 45 and Naman Dhir smashed a 20-ball 35 before the bowlers brought Pakistan back into the contest, with medium pacer Shahid Aziz claiming 3/24 in three overs.

In their opening match of the tournament, India A had made a statement by crushing the UAE with a nine-wicket win, thanks to Suryavanshi’s 144 off 42 balls.

Pakistan A, meanwhile, kicked off their campaign with a convincing 40‑run win over Oman, posting 220/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Also Check: India A vs Pakistan A Highlights

India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 6: Toss Update

Pakistan A won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 6: Playing XIs

Pakistan A: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan (c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem

India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (wk/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

India A skipper Jitesh Sharma at the toss. - BCCI
India A Vs Pakistan A, Rising Stars Asia Cup: IND A Skip Handshakes With PAK Shaheens Before Contest

BY PTI

ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Live Streaming

Where to watch the live telecast of Asia Cup Rising Stars in India?

The Asia Cup Rising Stars will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live stream of Asia Cup Rising Stars in India?

The Asia Cup Rising Stars will be available for live streaming in India on SonyLIV app and website.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
