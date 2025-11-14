Pakistan A Vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Maaz Sadaqat’s Heroics Help PAK-A Beat OMA By 40 Runs

Pakistan A beat Oman in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 on November 14
Maaz Sadaqat scored 96 runs off just 54 balls
Pakistan A skipper also scored 44 runs in the match off just 21 balls
Pakistan A took on Oman in Match 1 of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, on Friday, November 14, 2025. The Pakistan Shaheens put up a great batting display to get a strong start in the tournament.
Pakistan A won the toss and chose to bat first, posting a formidable 220/4 in 20 overs at Doha. Maaz Sadaqat was the standout, blazing his way to 96 off 54 balls with nine sixes and five fours. His aggression provided Pakistan A with early momentum and set the tone for a dominant innings.
In reply, Oman looked to chase but faltered under the pressure of the target. They managed 180/9 in 20 overs, falling short by 40 runs. Despite a decent late‑inning partnership from lower‑order hitters, the top and middle order couldn’t keep pace, and Pakistan’s bowlers kept control in the key phases.
Overall, it was a confident performance from Pakistan A — their batting showed firepower and their bowlers backed it up by limiting Oman in the chase. The win gives them a great start in the tournament and sends a strong message to the rest of the competition.
Pakistan A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Toss Update
Oman captain Hammad Mirza has won the toss and opted to field first.
Pakistan A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Playing XIs
Pakistan A: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Irfan Khan (c), Saad Masood, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Salman, Ahmed Daniyal.
Oman: Hammad Mirza (wk & c), Sufyan Yousaf, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Aryan Bisht, Saishiv Narayan, Zikria Islam, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra.
Pakistan A vs Oman, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full Squads
Pakistan A: Yasir Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shahzad, Irfan Khan (c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Mubasir Khan, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Muqeem, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Faiq.
Oman: Pruthvikumar Macchi, Wasim Ali, Sufyan Yousaf, Aryan Bisht, Hammad Mirza (wk & c), Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Hassnain Shah, Zikria Islam, Shafiq Jan, Shuaib Al Balushi, Ubaid Ullaha.