Pakistan A Vs Oman Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Maaz Sadaqat The Hero As Shaheens Seal 40-Run Win

Pakistan A's captain Irfan Khan and Oman's captain Hammad Mirza during the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match between Pakistan A and Oman on November 14, 2025. | Photo: X/TheRealPCB

Catch the highlights of Match 1 of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 between Pakistan Shaheens and Oman at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, on Friday, November 14, 2025. Pakistan A sealed a dominant 40-run victory over Oman, with Maaz Sadaqat starring with both bat and ball. Sadaqat led the Shaheens' innings with an unbeaten knock of 96 off 54, taking them to a total of 220. Oman's chase stuttered from the beginning after Hammad Mirza was run out for 34. A terrific eighth-wicket partnership between Zikria Islam (57) and Muzahir Raza (46) made the scores respectable. However, Pakistan A bowlers dominated, with Sadaqat taking two wickets, folding Oman's chase at 180/9. Catch the play-by-play updates from the Pakistan A vs Oman match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Nov 2025, 11:13:56 am IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: Welcome! Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog for Pakistan Shaheens’ match against Oman. Stay tuned for pre-match updates, playing XIs, and more as they are released.

14 Nov 2025, 11:17:10 am IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Pakistan A vs Oman, Match 1

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: Sony Sports TEN 1, Sony Sports TEN HD1

14 Nov 2025, 11:18:42 am IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: Full Squads Pakistan A: Yasir Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shahzad, Irfan Khan (c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Mubasir Khan, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Muqeem, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Faiq. Oman: Pruthvikumar Macchi, Wasim Ali, Sufyan Yousaf, Aryan Bisht, Hammad Mirza (wk & c), Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Hassnain Shah, Zikria Islam, Shafiq Jan, Shuaib Al Balushi, Ubaid Ullaha.

14 Nov 2025, 11:38:49 am IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: ICYMI Pakistan Shaheens' opponents for today, Oman, have sealed qualification for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, making the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament as preparation for the Affiliate nation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oman Cricket (@omancricketofficial)

14 Nov 2025, 11:54:24 am IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: Toss Update Oman captain Hammad Mirza has won the toss and opted to field first. Read our detailed PAK-A vs Oman toss report.

14 Nov 2025, 12:00:33 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: Playing XIs Pakistan A: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Irfan Khan (c), Saad Masood, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Salman, Ahmed Daniyal. Oman: Hammad Mirza (wk & c), Sufyan Yousaf, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Aryan Bisht, Saishiv Narayan, Zikria Islam, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra.

14 Nov 2025, 12:08:00 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: PAK-A 7/0 (1) A bit of an urgent and hectic start form the Pakistan A openers Naeem and Sadaqat. The pitch is offering no pace at all, so the batters are needing to generate their own paces. A couple of close calls while running between the pitch, but it's a decent spell from the Shaheens.

14 Nov 2025, 12:14:34 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: PAK-A 19/1 (2.1) Just when it was getting comfortable for the Shaheens, Shafiq gets the breakthrough! Naeem gets his stumps broken by the Omani pacer. Yasir Khan is the new batter.

14 Nov 2025, 12:21:53 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: PAK-A 39/1 (4) A lose delivery from Odedra is right on the slot for the right-hander Yasir, and he smashes it over the ropes for six. He then follows it up with a straight shot that was almost caught by the bowler, but it raced away for four, with another boundary to follow.

14 Nov 2025, 12:30:04 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: PAK-A 52/1 (6) Everything in the powerplay has gone Pakistan A's way. The outside edges are running away for boundaries, the catch attempts and falling short of the fielder or going over the ropes. Despite a tight last over from Wasim, Pakistan cross the fifty-run mark.

14 Nov 2025, 12:38:26 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: PAK-A 62/2 (8) Yasir can't believe it! He was looking good out there, but Wasim gets the reward after a couple of clinical overs. It was a bit quicker, and a huge inside edge takes it to the stop of the stumps. Mohammad Faiq is the new batter.

14 Nov 2025, 12:46:05 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: PAK-A 82/2 (10) It's time for drinks as we reach the halfway mark of Pakistan A's innings, and they are cruising at 82/2. Sadaqat is batting at a strike rate of 160, just 10 runs away from a half-century.

14 Nov 2025, 12:54:39 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: PAK-A 100/3 (11.4) He hasn't been at his best, but Odedra gets the last laugh against Faiq. After being hit for two massive sixes, the spinner goes a bit wider. That does the trick, as he edges it to Shaisiv. Irfan Khan is the new batter.

14 Nov 2025, 01:04:36 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: PAK-A 128/3 (14) With a couple of runs, Sadaqat reaches a well-deserved half-century off just 28 balls. He then goes on an onslaught against Zikria, hitting him for back-to-back sixes and then a four. He is currently batting at a strike rate of 171.

14 Nov 2025, 01:14:21 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: PAK-A 149/3 (16) After being dropped by Samay, Irfan goes on a rampage against Wasim, hitting a couple of sixes over the cover ropes. Pakistan A are nearing a 200-adjacent score at this point.

14 Nov 2025, 01:29:46 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: PAK-A 202/4 (19) Irfan Khan is the latest Pakistani batter to depart as he holes it out to Aryan right on the ropes. Muzahit gets his first wicket of for today. Mashood is the new batter, and opens his account with back-to-back sixes and a boundary. Pakistan A cross the 200-run mark.

14 Nov 2025, 01:34:19 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: PAK-A 220/4 (20) What a performance it has been from Maaz Sadaqat. He finishes PakistanA 's innings with 6-6-4, ending at 96 not out off 54 balls, with a strike rate of 178. It is a massive target that has been set by the Shaheens, and Oman have a mountain to climb in the second innings.

14 Nov 2025, 02:02:19 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: OMA 25/1 (3) Hammad Mirza and Sufyan Yousaf will open the chase for Oman. Ubaid Shah comes in for the second over and gets an instant result as he sends the dangerous Sufyan back to the pavilion. With a new batter, Karan Sonavale, at the other end, Hammad opens up, hitting a couple of boundaries and a six.

14 Nov 2025, 02:14:42 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: OMA 58/1 (6) The powerplay comes to an end, and Oman have kept up the run rate despite the early wicket. A big over off Ubaid by Karan has kept the Omani side in contention for what will surely be a massive chase for the Affiliate nation.

14 Nov 2025, 02:25:35 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: OMA 64/2 (8) After a tight over from Masood, the pressure was building on Oman. Karan is the one who tries to hit big, but manages to find Ubaid inside the circle. Sadaqat gets his first scalp with the ball. Wasim Ali is the new batter.

14 Nov 2025, 02:28:57 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: OMA 72/3 (9.1) Would you believe it. Hammad plays a shot towards the offside. Exceptional fielding by the Gully fielder Naeem, who throws it back to Ghori for an easy run out. Oman's innings is at a danger of collapsing.

14 Nov 2025, 02:37:53 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: OMA 75/5 (10) A very successful over from Masood as he gets the wicket of Wasim Ali. The batter attempted to sweep it to leg side, but the top edge made it an easy catch for the slip fielder, Irfan. A couple of balls later, Saishiv has to go back after being run out. A horrible mix up saw the batter slip in the middle of the crease, and Oman lose their fifth.

14 Nov 2025, 02:40:33 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: OMA 78/6 (11) What a catch that was!! Take a bow Irfan Khan Niazi. Sadaqat gets an edge off Aryan, and Irfan, at first slip, takes a diving catch to his left, barely scooping the ball before it hits the ground.

14 Nov 2025, 02:44:11 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: OMA 79/7 (12) This is looking like it will be a very short chase indeed, with Oman's batting order collapsing like a house of cards. Odedra shuffles a delivery from Masood onto the top of his stumps and has to depart. Muzhar Raza comes on as the new batter.

14 Nov 2025, 02:53:46 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: OMA 133/7 (15) Zikria and Muzahir have built up a 50-run partnership from just 19 balls. This is probably too little too late for Oman, but it's exceptional batting from the tail enders. The Omanis are not going down without a fight.

14 Nov 2025, 03:04:20 pm IST Pakistan A vs Oman LIVE Score: OMA 155/7 (17) The onslaught by Zikria and Muzahir continues, with the former reaching a well-deserved half-century off just 22 balls. It's surely going to be in a losing effort, but this partnership will go down as one of the highlights of this tournament – and it's only the first game!