India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

India A beat Oman in match 10 of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
With this win, India A have sealed their place in the semi-final spot
Harsh Dubey was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance
India A and Oman clashed against each other in the match No. 10 of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Tuesday, November 18. After an embarrassing loss to Pakistan, India A made a strong comeback against Oman.
India A delivered when it mattered most, chasing down Oman’s 135/7 with ease to win by six wickets. Their innings was anchored by Harsh Dubey, who played a smart 53 off 44 balls, shepherding the chase with calm maturity, helping India finish their chase in 17.5 overs.
Oman’s total of 135 was set up through contributions from the middle order, but India A’s bowlers kept things tight. They never let Oman break away, applying just enough pressure in key moments. Suyash Sharma was the star with the ball, taking two wickets and conceding only 12 runs in four overs.
With this win, India A have sealed their place in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semifinals. They’ll now carry momentum into the knockouts and seal their spot in the finals.
India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 10: Toss Update
India A won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 10: Playing XIs
Oman (Playing XI): Hammad Mirza(w/c), Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Narayan Saishiv, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Shafiq Jan, Jay Odedra
India A (Playing XI): Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Nehal Wadhera, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak
ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Live Streaming
Where to watch the live telecast of Asia Cup Rising Stars in India?
The Asia Cup Rising Stars will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live stream of Asia Cup Rising Stars in India?
The Asia Cup Rising Stars will be available for live streaming in India on SonyLIV app and website.