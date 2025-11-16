IND A Vs PAK A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: India A Shot Out for 136 In Poor Batting Display

India A Vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: IND A Shot Out for 136 In Poor Batting Display X/BCCI

India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Good evening Asian cricket fans. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in Qatar. The clash between India A and Pakistan A on November 16 in Doha promises to be a high-voltage encounter as two arch‑rival junior sides lock horns. India A will lean heavily on prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who exploded for 144 off 42 balls in their opener, smashing 15 sixes. Pakistan A, meanwhile, have momentum after a convincing win over Oman, showcasing their depth with powerful hitters like Saad Masood and Maaz Sadaqat. Expect fireworks and tactical battles under the lights.

16 Nov 2025, 09:41:53 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Suyash Sharma Goes! IND A 136/10 (19) Shahid Aziz finishes the over in style. A skiddy delivery angled in at the stumps, and Suyash Sharma plays all around it. The ball crashes straight into middle and off, sending him back for 0 off 2. Another sharp strike from Shahid Aziz as India A are wrapped up at 136. We'll be back after the break.

16 Nov 2025, 09:41:53 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Harsh Dubey Goes! IND A 136/9 (18.4) Shahid Aziz strikes again! Harsh Dubey looks to go inside-out but doesn’t get the elevation he wanted. Maaz Sadaqat settles under it and completes a safe catch. Dubey falls for 19 off 15, and India A lose another at a crucial stage.

16 Nov 2025, 09:37:47 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Yash Thakur Goes! IND A 132/8 (18) Ahmed Daniyal to Yash Thakur, bowled! Full and straight, Thakur plays down the wrong line and the ball crashes into the stumps. He departs for 2 off 4, and India A slip further.

16 Nov 2025, 09:29:22 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Nehal Wadehra Goes! IND A 125/7 (17) Ubaid Shah to Ramandeep Singh, out Caught by Ghazi Ghori. Short of a length and Ramandeep looks to play it away but ends up giving a simple catch. He goes for 11 off 9, and India A lose another wicket.

16 Nov 2025, 09:21:30 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Nehal Wadehra Goes! IND A 112/6 (15) What a brilliant bowling by Maaz Sadaqat, he gets his second wicket of the match and this time its Nehal Wadhera. The left-handed batter's struggling knock comes to an end. He goes back after scoring 8 runs off 11 deliveries.

16 Nov 2025, 09:18:04 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Ashutosh Goes! IND A 104/5 (15) What a horrible collapse for the Indian team. Ashutosh Sharma also goes to the pavilion after an embarrassing outing. He goest without scoring a single run while playing 6 balls. Saad Masood gets the breakthrough.

16 Nov 2025, 09:05:55 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Jitesh Sharma Goes! IND A 101/4 (12.1) IND A skipper finally succumbs to the pressure exerted by PAK A bowlers in the last 2 overs. After a solid start, IND A are losing their way with 2 back-to -back wickets and boundaries being dried up.

16 Nov 2025, 08:51:38 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gone! IND 40/1 (5) PAK A has finally got the wicket they wanted, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was looking dangerous got out after scoring 45 runs off just 28 balls. Suryavanshi didn't get hold of the shot and got caught just inches before the long-on boundary.

16 Nov 2025, 08:44:56 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Naman Dhir Out! IND 79/2 (8.4) Naman Dhir who was playing brilliantly just got out against the run play after scoring 35 off 20 balls. Saad Masood looked animated after dismissing Dhir but gets PAK A a much needed wicket.

16 Nov 2025, 08:39:47 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: IND 68/1 (8) Naman Dhir provided the IND A innings the much needed impetus and carried on the momentum provided early by Suryavanshi. PAK A need to break the partnership.

16 Nov 2025, 08:28:35 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: IND 40/1 (5) India off to a solid start despite losing Priyansh Arya early as Vaibhav Suryavanshi took full advantage of the powerplay and raced to 24 off just 15 balls.

16 Nov 2025, 08:20:24 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Priyansh Arya Out! IND 30/0 (3.2) IND A's lost their 1st wicket in the form of Priyansh Arya who got out on 10 runs off 8 balls off Shahid Aziz. It was a change of pace from Aziz and Priyansh mistimed the shot and deep mid-wicket took the catch without any mistake.

16 Nov 2025, 08:12:04 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: IND 17/0 (2) All all the hype around the IND A vs PAK A, India off to a strong start in the first two overs on a two paced wicket where the ball is gripping on the surface.

16 Nov 2025, 08:02:43 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Indian Innings Underway! Both the teams are on the ground and the Indian openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya are ready to make the most of the occasion. Here we go as the first ball is about to being bowled.

16 Nov 2025, 07:55:36 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: National Anthem The players and match officials are on the ground standing tall in honour of the national anthems of both the teams. Pakistan A's national is played followed by India A.

16 Nov 2025, 07:46:37 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Playing XI Pakistan A- Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori(w), Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem India A- Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

16 Nov 2025, 07:34:50 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Toss Update! Pakistan A have won the toss and have opted to field.