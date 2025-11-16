UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: OMA In Trouble, Lose Five Wickets Under 15 Overs

UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: The two gulf nations meet at the Asian Town Cricket stadium in Doha for a crucial Group B encounter in match number 5 of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
UAE Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Must-Win Group A Clash As Both Teams Fight To Stay Alive In Tournament Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Good Afternoon Asian cricket fans. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in Qatar. Two gulf nations - UAE and Oman will lock horns against each other in a crucial Group B encounter at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Both the teams began the competition with losses against India and Pakistan respectively, and today's match offers both the Arab nations a chance to register a big margin win in order to stay alive in the competition. The Indians are currently at the summit of the points table with a higher net run-rate than any other team. The winner of UAE and Oman today could jump to the 2nd spot. Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary from match number 5 of the Asia Cup Rising stars 2025 and stay tuned for the build-up as well as the toss-playing XI updates.
LIVE UPDATES

UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Out! | OMA 111/4 (16)

Syed Haider is keeping the scoreboard ticking with constant boundaries. However, he will need some support from the other end as well. Yayin Rai also needs to step up before its too late.

UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Out! | OMA 60/4 (11)

Wasim Ali steams in to Alishan Sharafu, and that’s a big breakthrough! Sharafu attempts a drive but edges it to Hammad Mirza at slip, caught! He departs for 33 off 28 balls. India (or the batting side) loses another key wicket, and the chase is getting trickier.

UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Out! | OMA 55/3 (9)

Wasim Ali runs in to Ethan DSouza, and that’s a crucial breakthrough! DSouza tries to step out but misses the ball, Sufyan Yousaf whips off the bails, stumped. Ethan DSouza departs for 7 off 9 balls. India’s chase is under pressure as the scoreboard ticks slowly.

UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Out! | OMA 26/2 (5)

Muzahir Raza charges in to Sohaib Khan, and that’s another wicket for UAE! Sohaib Khan goes for a big shot, but Wasim Ali holds on to a sharp catch! Sohaib departs for 11 off 10 balls. India’s chase is in trouble, and the scoreboard is ticking slowly.

UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Out! | OMA 7/1 (3)

First breakthrough for Oman. Sharafu goes for a drive, but Shafiq Jan takes a sharp catch! Alishan Sharafu departs for just 2 off 10 balls. India loses a crucial wicket early in the chase, and Mayank Kumar is back on strike.

UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Game On!

Mayank Kumar and Alishan Sharafu are at the crease, ready to get their team off to a solid start. Mayank Kumar is on strike, eyes focused on the bowler. Muzahir Raza is charging in from the pavilion end to open the attack.

UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: OMA Playing XI

Hammad Mirza (C), Wasim Ali, Saishiv Narayan, Aryan Raju, Sufyan Yousaf (WK), Karan Sonavale, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Zikria Islam and Sufyan Mahmood

UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: UAE Playing XI

UAE XI: Alishan Sharafu (C), Mayank Kumar, Yayin Rai, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Arfan, Aayan Khan, Muhammad Rohid, Syed Haider (WK), Ethan D'Souza, Zahid Ali and Muhammad Farooq

UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Who Else Is Playing In Group B Today?

Arch-rivals India A and Pakistan A will lock horns in match number 6 of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in Group B. Check out the live streaming details of the match, which will start from 8:00PM (IST) onwards.

UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Toss Update!

UAE have won the toss and they will bat first at the Asian Town Cricket stadium in Doha.

UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: What's At Stake?

Both UAE and Oman will be hoping to register a big margin victory today in order to stay alive in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament. A win today will take either of the sides to the second spot in Group B.

UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Where To Watch Live In India?

Fans in India can live stream the UAE Vs Oman match on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Match Details

Fixture: UAE Vs Oman, Match number 5

Venue: Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 3:00PM (IST)

UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Good Afternoon!

Good Afternoon Asian cricket fans. Before India A takes on Pakistan A in today's second Group B match, gulf nations UAE and Oman will battle it out in match number 6 at the Asian Town Cricket stadium in Doha. The fixture will begin from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.

Published At:
Tags

