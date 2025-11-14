Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Century In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Against UAE - Video

Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a breathtaking 32-ball century, scoring 144 runs with 15 sixes and 11 fours, powering India A to a massive total and making headlines in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025



  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes a 144-run blitz in just 42 balls, including 15 sixes and 11 fours

  • Jitesh Sharma supports with a fiery 83 off 32, keeping the momentum alive till the end

  • India A finish with a massive 297/4 in 20 overs

The teenage phenomenon Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered one of the most explosive innings we’ve seen in recent youth cricket, scoring a century off just 32 balls during the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 opener against the UAE.

At just 14 years old, the left-hander piled up 10 fours and nine sixes in that assault, showing both remarkable power and precocious composure. Starting steadily, Vaibhav Suryavanshi shifted gears fast, he raced to his fifty in only 17 balls, then powered on to the ton in just 32 deliveries. The eventual score, a breathtaking 144 off 42 balls, reflects how utterly dominant he was, hammering 15 sixes and 11 fours.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Multiple Records

Suryavanshi joined the elite list of Indian batters to reach the ton that quickly, equalling the mark set by Rishabh Pant (also 32 balls) and sitting just behind the fastest Indian T20 ton (28 balls) by Abhishek Sharma and Urvil Patel.

This feat is especially impressive given his age, a raw but ruthless hitter who trusts his timing and execution, rather than fancy tricks. By clearing the ropes with ease from both sides of the wicket and punishing even well-length deliveries, Suryavanshi showcased a maturity and power rare in someone born in 2011.

Also Check: India A Vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

India A vs UAE: Innings Report

India A exploded into life from the get-go, opting to bat first and immediately turning up the heat. Their skipper and young gun Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show with an absolutely brutal knock.

Partnering him, Jitesh came in later and kept the momentum flying, finishing unbeaten on 83 off 32 balls and helping India A lift the total beyond all reasonable expectations. India A closed on 297 for 4 in their 20 overs, a target that will place immense pressure on any chasing side.

