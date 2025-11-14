Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Century In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Against UAE - Video

At just 14 years old, the left-hander piled up 10 fours and nine sixes in that assault, showing both remarkable power and precocious composure. Starting steadily, Vaibhav Suryavanshi shifted gears fast, he raced to his fifty in only 17 balls, then powered on to the ton in just 32 deliveries. The eventual score, a breathtaking 144 off 42 balls, reflects how utterly dominant he was, hammering 15 sixes and 11 fours.