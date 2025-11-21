India A Vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: IND-A Suffer Super Over Heartbreak

India A vs Bangladesh A, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: India A suffered a Super Over loss to Bangladesh A in the first semi-final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Friday, November 21, 2025.

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
India A Vs Bangladesh A Toss Update, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final
Bangladesh A's Jishan Alam in action against India A during the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 on November 21, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1
  • India A lost to Bangladesh A in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final

  • Both scores tied at 194 before IND-A lost in Super Over

  • India A scored 0/2, while Bangladesh A won with at 1/1

India A crashed out of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 after losing to Bangladesh A in the first semi-final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Friday, November 21, 2025. With the scores tied at the end of 20 overs, the Bengal Tigers edged in a nervy Super Over.

Chasing a target of 195, India A managed to tie the scores in dramatic fashion in the final ball. Captain Akbar Ali missed an easy run-out chance that gave the batters a chance to run for three, allowing them to force the match to the Super Over.

However, India A absolutely crumbled, as both Jitesh Sharma and Ashutosh Sharma were dismissed for ducks by Ripon Mondol. Despite Suyash Sharma dismissing Yasir Ali with the first ball, a wide gave Bangladesh A a nervy win.

Batting first, Bangladesh A had put a good total of 194. They were given a good start by Habibur Rahman Sohan and Jishan Alam, who posted a 43-run opening partnership. Habibur ended his innings at 65 off 45.

BAN-A’s innings was picked up by a late flurry from SM Mehereb, who posted an unbeaten 48-run knock off just 18 balls, hitting one boundary and six sixes.

India A’s chase began well as Vaibhav Suryavanshi (38 off 15) and Priyansh Arya (44 off 23) posted a 53-run partnership. Regular wickets, however, kept India A on the edge.

Jitesh Sharma (33 off 23) and Nehal Wadhera (32 not out off 29) took the match to the last over, but Ripon helped the Bengal Tigers steal the match, marking only the second zero-run Super Over in men’s T20I history.

HIGHLIGHTS | India A vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

India A Vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: Toss Update

India A captain Jitesh Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh A.

India A Vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: Playing XIs

India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(wk & c), Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma.

Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali (wk & c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
