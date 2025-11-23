Pakistan A Vs Bangladesh A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Final: BAN-A Opt To Bowl First In Doha; Check Playing XIs

Pakistan A take on Bangladesh A in ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 final
BAN-A won the toss and chose to field first
Check playing XIs
Pakistan Shaheens are all set to lock horns with Bangladesh A in the much-awaited final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. The match is set to start from 8:00PM (IST) onwards at the West End Park international stadium in Doha, Qatar.
The Shaheens enter the final with an unbeaten record and in supreme form. In the group stages, Pakistan A earned convincing victories over UAE, India and Oman with opening batter Maaz Sadaqat leading from the front in all matches.
In their semi-final clash against Sri Lanka A two days ago, the Shaheens were on the verge of a defeat before holding their nerves to snatch a narrow 5-run victory to qualify for the final with a 100% win record.
Bangladesh A, on the other hand, Bangladesh A's campaign started with back-to-back victories over Hong Kong and Afghanistan A by 8 wickets respectively. Their winning run was halted in the 3rd Group A match where Sri Lanka A won by 6 runs.
Pakistan A Vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Final: Toss Update
Bangladesh A won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Pakistan A Vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Final: Playing XIs
Pakistan A (Playing XI): Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Ghazi Ghori(w), Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Ubaid Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem
Bangladesh A (Playing XI): Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Yasir Ali, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, SM Meherob, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol