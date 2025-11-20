Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

Uttar Pradesh faces fog alerts across 50 districts through November 25 with cold wave conditions. Etawah records 8.4°C minimum. Dry weather with shallow to moderate morning fog; residents advised warm clothing and caution.

Uttar Pradesh cold wave
The IMD has predicted that the minimum temperature in Delhi to 5°C on December 31. Photo: | PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

• IMD issues fog alert for 50 UP districts through November 25; dry weather with shallow to moderate fog during early mornings

• Etawah records lowest at 8.4°C; Kanpur 7.8°C, Barabanki 8.5°C, Meerut 8.8°C with widespread below-normal temperatures statewide

• Minimum temperatures 9-13°C, maximum 25-30°C; stable through November 25 with potential 1-2°C decline from Bay of Bengal system

• Light to moderate fog lasting 1-3 hours in western and eastern districts; residents advised warm clothing, farmers warned frost crop damage

Uttar Pradesh faces intensifying cold wave conditions with fog alerts issued across both western and eastern regions through November 25. The India Meteorological Department forecasts predominantly dry weather with shallow to moderate fog formation during early morning hours affecting visibility and travel across approximately 50 districts statewide. Current minimum temperatures range between 9-13 degrees Celsius while maximum temperatures hover around 25-30 degrees Celsius, creating substantial day-night temperature differentials requiring appropriate clothing adjustments. Etawah recorded the state’s lowest minimum at 8.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Kanpur Nagar at 7.8 degrees, Barabanki 8.5 degrees, and Meerut 8.8 degrees, reflecting widespread below-normal temperatures. The meteorological forecast indicates temperatures will remain stable through November 25, though a potential one to two degree Celsius decline may occur around late November when a new weather system activates over the Bay of Bengal, potentially triggering cold wave intensification across northern India.

UP: District-Wise Weather Patterns and Fog Alerts

Western Uttar Pradesh districts including Varanasi, Ayodhya, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Kanpur, Jhansi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Pilibhit, Azamgarh, Rampur, Bareilly, Shamli, Saharanpur, Meerut, Kanauj, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Unnao, Hamirpur, and Lalitpur experience light to moderate fog formation lasting one to three hours during early morning periods. Central districts including Lucknow, Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur, Farrukhabad, Bahraich, Basti, and Shahjahanpur face similar conditions with temperatures ranging 10-12 degrees Celsius. Eastern regions maintain slightly higher temperatures but still below seasonal norms. The IMD has not issued formal cold wave warnings, though marginal to moderate cold wave conditions may develop in isolated pockets during the forecast period. Wind speeds remain normal at 20-25 kilometers per hour, with no alerts for strong gusts or storm activity currently.

Health and Agricultural Precautions

Residents are advised to wear warm layered clothing during early morning and evening hours when cold intensity peaks significantly. Vulnerable populations including elderly citizens, children, and those with respiratory conditions should take additional protective measures against prolonged cold exposure.

Farmers must monitor crop conditions carefully and conduct evening irrigation to protect standing crops from potential frost damage during coldest nighttime hours. Highway commuters should exercise extreme caution during fog-affected morning hours when visibility declines substantially, creating hazardous driving conditions on major transportation routes connecting district centers across the state.

