Bihar Braces for Cold Wave: Temperatures Drop Below 11°C, Fog Alert Through November 24

IMD forecasts an intensifying cold wave through November 24; minimum temperatures 10-14°C, with further 2-3°C decline expected statewide
Gaya records 10.8°C, Patna 12.7°C, Bhagalpur 14.4°C; maximum temperatures 27-31°C creating significant day-night temperature differentials
Shallow to moderate fog in Purnia, Kishanganj, Supaul, and Madhepura regions; visibility potentially declining to 1,000 meters during mornings.
Low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal around November 22 may bring rainfall November 23-24; residents are advised to wear warm clothing, crop protection measures.
Bihar is bracing for intensifying cold wave conditions as the India Meteorological Department forecasts significant temperature declines across multiple districts through November 24. The state experiences predominantly dry weather with shallow to moderate fog expected during early morning hours, particularly affecting northern and central districts, including Patna, Bhojpur, Sivan, Gaya, Madhubani, and Purnia regions. Current minimum temperatures range between 10-14 degrees Celsius across most districts, though meteorologists predict further declines of two to three degrees Celsius over the next three to four days. Gaya recorded 10.8 degrees Celsius, marking one of the coldest readings in the state, while Patna registered 12.7 degrees Celsius minimum. Bhagalpur recorded 14.4 degrees Celsius. Maximum daytime temperatures hover between 27-31 degrees Celsius, creating significant day-night temperature differentials requiring residents to adopt appropriate clothing adjustments throughout the day.
Regional Temperature Variations and Fog Distribution
Northern Bihar districts, including Purnia, Kishanganj, Supaul, Madhepura, Araria, and Munger, face the most intense fog conditions, with visibility potentially declining to one thousand meters or below during early morning hours from November 20-24. Central regions encompassing Patna, Bhagalpur, and Gaya experience similar temperature patterns with minimums between 11-13 degrees Celsius.
The India meteorological department (IMD) attributes cold intensification to the deceleration of westerly winds combined with clear night skies, facilitating rapid heat loss. A low-pressure system developing over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22 may potentially influence Bihar's weather, bringing possible rainfall around November 23-24 that could temporarily increase cold intensity further. Wind speeds remain light at approximately 25 kilometers per hour, though morning fog combined with minimal wind creates stagnant cold air pockets during early hours across most regions.
Precautionary Measures and Health Advisory
Residents across Bihar should wear warm layered clothing, especially during early morning and late evening hours when temperatures reach their lowest points. Vulnerable populations, including elderly citizens, children, and individuals with respiratory conditions, require additional protective measures against prolonged cold exposure and associated health complications.
Farmers should conduct evening irrigation to protect standing crops from potential frost damage during the coldest nighttime hours when temperatures may dip below critical thresholds. Commuters utilizing highways should exercise caution during fog-affected morning hours when visibility declines significantly, increasing accident risks on major transportation routes connecting district headquarters.