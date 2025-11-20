Bihar Braces for Cold Wave: Temperatures Drop Below 11°C, Fog Alert Through November 24

Bihar is bracing for intensifying cold wave conditions as the India Meteorological Department forecasts significant temperature declines across multiple districts through November 24. The state experiences predominantly dry weather with shallow to moderate fog expected during early morning hours, particularly affecting northern and central districts, including Patna, Bhojpur, Sivan, Gaya, Madhubani, and Purnia regions. Current minimum temperatures range between 10-14 degrees Celsius across most districts, though meteorologists predict further declines of two to three degrees Celsius over the next three to four days. Gaya recorded 10.8 degrees Celsius, marking one of the coldest readings in the state, while Patna registered 12.7 degrees Celsius minimum. Bhagalpur recorded 14.4 degrees Celsius. Maximum daytime temperatures hover between 27-31 degrees Celsius, creating significant day-night temperature differentials requiring residents to adopt appropriate clothing adjustments throughout the day.