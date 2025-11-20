Delhi Faces Severe Air Pollution and Cold Wave: AQI Hits 400, Temperature Drops to 11°C

Delhi AQI touches 400 at 6 AM in the severe category; IMD forecasts very poor air quality continuing through November 21
Minimum temperature 11°C, maximum 27°C; further decline of 1-2°C expected over the next 2-3 days with persistent cold conditions
Shallow to moderate fog expected through November 23; the earliest single-digit November reading in 11 years was recorded at 8.7°C on Monday
GRAP Stage III restrictions are active; residents are advised to wear N95 masks, use air purifiers, and limit outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours
Delhi continues experiencing severe air quality combined with intensifying cold conditions,, as November 20 brings hazardous pollution levels alongside declining temperatures. The Air Quality Index touched 400 at 6 AM in the severe category, marking one of the worst pollution episodes this season. The India Meteorological Department forecasts that air quality will remain very poor through November 21, with conditions persisting through subsequent days. Minimum temperatures recorded 11 degrees Celsius with maximum reaching 27 degrees Celsius on November 20, though meteorologists predict further declines of one to two degrees Celsius over the next two to three days. Shallow to moderate fog formation is expected during early morning hours through November 23, reducing visibility and intensifying cold sensations. The combination of severe pollution, cold temperatures, and fog creates challenging conditions for residents, particularly vulnerable populations.
Temperature Trends and Weather Patterns
Delhi's weather pattern shows predominantly clear skies during daytime with cold conditions intensifying during nighttime and early morning hours. Minimum temperatures have consistently remained below 10 degrees Celsius since November 15, marking the earliest single-digit November reading in 11 years. The capital recorded 8.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, representing 3.6 degrees below normal and the lowest November temperature in three years. Most neighborhoods report night temperatures between 9-11 degrees Celsius with daytime highs settling between 24-27 degrees Celsius. The IMD attributes temperature declines to clear skies allowing accumulated daytime heat to escape rapidly at night, combined with consistent northwesterly winds blowing across the plains. Extended forecasts through November 25 indicate predominantly clear skies with morning fog, though maximum temperatures may decline to 24-26 degrees Celsius while minimums drop to 9-10 degrees Celsius.
Health Advisory and GRAP Restrictions
The Commission for Air Quality Management maintains Stage III of GRAP restrictions, banning non-essential construction activities and restricting BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles. Health experts emphasize the severe nature of current pollution levels, noting significant increases in outpatient and emergency visits. Residents are strongly advised to wear N95 masks outdoors, utilize air purifiers indoors, and limit outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours, particularly during early morning when both fog and pollution concentrate most intensely.