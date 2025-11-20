Delhi Faces Severe Air Pollution and Cold Wave: AQI Hits 400, Temperature Drops to 11°C

Delhi continues experiencing severe air quality combined with intensifying cold conditions,, as November 20 brings hazardous pollution levels alongside declining temperatures. The Air Quality Index touched 400 at 6 AM in the severe category, marking one of the worst pollution episodes this season. The India Meteorological Department forecasts that air quality will remain very poor through November 21, with conditions persisting through subsequent days. Minimum temperatures recorded 11 degrees Celsius with maximum reaching 27 degrees Celsius on November 20, though meteorologists predict further declines of one to two degrees Celsius over the next two to three days. Shallow to moderate fog formation is expected during early morning hours through November 23, reducing visibility and intensifying cold sensations. The combination of severe pollution, cold temperatures, and fog creates challenging conditions for residents, particularly vulnerable populations.