Delhi Faces Severe Air Pollution and Cold Wave: AQI Hits 400, Temperature Drops to 11°C

Delhi faces severe air pollution with AQI at 400 and cold wave intensifying. Minimum temperature 11°C with 1-2°C further decline expected. Fog alerts issued through November 23; GRAP Stage III restrictions continue.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Weather and Air pollution in Delhi
Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi AQI touches 400 at 6 AM in the severe category; IMD forecasts very poor air quality continuing through November 21

  • Minimum temperature 11°C, maximum 27°C; further decline of 1-2°C expected over the next 2-3 days with persistent cold conditions

  • Shallow to moderate fog expected through November 23; the earliest single-digit November reading in 11 years was recorded at 8.7°C on Monday

  • GRAP Stage III restrictions are active; residents are advised to wear N95 masks, use air purifiers, and limit outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours

Delhi continues experiencing severe air quality combined with intensifying cold conditions,, as November 20 brings hazardous pollution levels alongside declining temperatures. The Air Quality Index touched 400 at 6 AM in the severe category, marking one of the worst pollution episodes this season. The India Meteorological Department forecasts that air quality will remain very poor through November 21, with conditions persisting through subsequent days. Minimum temperatures recorded 11 degrees Celsius with maximum reaching 27 degrees Celsius on November 20, though meteorologists predict further declines of one to two degrees Celsius over the next two to three days. Shallow to moderate fog formation is expected during early morning hours through November 23, reducing visibility and intensifying cold sensations. The combination of severe pollution, cold temperatures, and fog creates challenging conditions for residents, particularly vulnerable populations.

Temperature Trends and Weather Patterns

Delhi's weather pattern shows predominantly clear skies during daytime with cold conditions intensifying during nighttime and early morning hours. Minimum temperatures have consistently remained below 10 degrees Celsius since November 15, marking the earliest single-digit November reading in 11 years. The capital recorded 8.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, representing 3.6 degrees below normal and the lowest November temperature in three years. Most neighborhoods report night temperatures between 9-11 degrees Celsius with daytime highs settling between 24-27 degrees Celsius. The IMD attributes temperature declines to clear skies allowing accumulated daytime heat to escape rapidly at night, combined with consistent northwesterly winds blowing across the plains. Extended forecasts through November 25 indicate predominantly clear skies with morning fog, though maximum temperatures may decline to 24-26 degrees Celsius while minimums drop to 9-10 degrees Celsius.

Related Content
Related Content
null - PTI
Bihar Braces for Cold Wave: Temperatures Drop Below 11°C, Fog Alert Through November 24

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Health Advisory and GRAP Restrictions

The Commission for Air Quality Management maintains Stage III of GRAP restrictions, banning non-essential construction activities and restricting BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles. Health experts emphasize the severe nature of current pollution levels, noting significant increases in outpatient and emergency visits. Residents are strongly advised to wear N95 masks outdoors, utilize air purifiers indoors, and limit outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours, particularly during early morning when both fog and pollution concentrate most intensely.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Monty Panesar Claps Back At Steve Smith's Mastermind Jibe: Here's What Ex-England Spinner Said

  2. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Only Indians In Marquee Set - Report

  3. Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement To Singer Palash Muchhal Through Funny Instagram Reel - Video

  4. Australia Vs England 1st Test Prediction, Ashes 2025/26: Check Head-To-Head Records And Achievable Milestones

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Weather, Likely Playing XI And More For The Guwahati Decider – Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar CM For Record 10th Term

  2. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Nitish Kumar's Political Journey: Rise, Fall, Rise To 10-Time CM

  5. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  2. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  3. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  4. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  5. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

US News

  1. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  2. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  3. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  4. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  5. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

World News

  1. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

  2. Senior US Military Delegation Visits Kyiv Amid Reports Of US-Russia Peace Framework

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. UK Warns Russia Over Spy Ship Yantar After Laser Incident With RAF Pilots

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs