Bihar Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Grip State

Patna Weather Alert

Patna weather alert indicates temperatures ranging from 5–17°C with severe dense fog expected throughout the morning hours, creating visibility reduction below 50 meters in several areas. The capital city faces significant disruption to morning commute patterns, with buses, autos, and private vehicles moving at reduced speeds on major roads connecting to neighboring districts. The IMD Bihar weather alert warns commuters to use headlights and reduce vehicle speed, while authorities have increased police presence on highways to prevent traffic accidents due to poor visibility conditions.