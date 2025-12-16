Bihar Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Grip State

Bihar experiences severe weather alert with cold wave and dense fog affecting multiple districts Tuesday. Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga face hazardous visibility conditions. Temperatures drop to 4–18°C. Morning fog alert Bihar issued. Road safety measures advised; travel disruption expected.

Bihar Weather Alert
Bihar Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Grip State
  • Bihar weather update shows cold wave intensifying across the state with dense fog blanketing major districts and reducing visibility significantly.

  • Patna weather alert: temperatures 5–17°C with thick fog affecting morning commute; IMD Bihar weather alert issued for multiple districts.

  • Begusarai fog alert, Darbhanga cold wave, and Kishanganj fog warning are all active; Bihar road safety fog advisories are recommended by the meteorological department.

  • Morning fog alert in Bihar continues; cold weather health advisory in Bihar issued for vulnerable populations; visibility issues affecting travel and flight operations.

Bihar is facing a severe weather spell as a cold wave and dense fog engulf the state on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, disrupting life across major districts. The weather department has issued critical alerts, warning of near-zero visibility and biting cold, with temperatures ranging between 4°C and 18°C. Persistent morning fog is creating hazardous road conditions and affecting transportation, flights, and daily activities. Residents, especially travelers, outdoor workers, the elderly, and children, are advised to exercise extreme caution.

Patna Weather Alert

Patna weather alert indicates temperatures ranging from 5–17°C with severe dense fog expected throughout the morning hours, creating visibility reduction below 50 meters in several areas. The capital city faces significant disruption to morning commute patterns, with buses, autos, and private vehicles moving at reduced speeds on major roads connecting to neighboring districts. The IMD Bihar weather alert warns commuters to use headlights and reduce vehicle speed, while authorities have increased police presence on highways to prevent traffic accidents due to poor visibility conditions.

Gaya Weather Update

Gaya weather update shows temperatures 6–18°C with a thick fog blanket covering the district, particularly affecting the morning peak hours between 6 AM and 9 AM when visibility drops drastically. Road safety measures have been enhanced on national highways passing through the district.

Begusarai Fog Alert

Begusarai fog alert indicates dangerously low visibility conditions with temperatures dropping to 5°C during early morning hours. The district meteorological office has issued specific warnings for agricultural activities and outdoor workers.

Darbhanga Cold Wave

Darbhanga cold wave intensifies with temperatures falling to 4°C, the lowest in the state, creating severe health risks for vulnerable populations. Cold weather health advisory: Bihar urges residents to avoid early morning walks and ensure adequate heating arrangements.

Kishanganj Fog Warning

Kishanganj fog warning remains active with visibility issues affecting travel on major routes connecting to neighboring states.

Muzaffarpur Weather Conditions

Muzaffarpur weather conditions show temperatures 6–17°C with moderate fog expected, though less severe than western districts.

Bihar weather visibility issues have prompted the state authorities to issue comprehensive safety guidelines advising reduced vehicle speed, use of headlights, and avoidance of unnecessary travel during peak fog hours. Visibility in several districts has dropped below 100 meters, creating dangerous conditions for all types of vehicles. The Bihar road safety fog advisory urges commercial vehicle operators to exercise extreme caution and consider rescheduling non-essential journeys.

